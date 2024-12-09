Sambhal Court Commissioner Seeks 15-Day Extension For Mosque Survey Report

Survey report for the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, was expected to be presented on Monday, but delayed after the advocate commissioner, Ramesh Singh Raghav, requested a 15-day extension due to health issues.

The civil court (senior division) is expected to decide on the extension request around 4 p.m., Raghav informed reporters.

Raghav explained, “I have submitted an application for adjudication today. The final survey report is almost ready and will be submitted in a sealed envelope. However, due to my health issues, I have requested an additional 15 days from the court.” He added, “I had been ill with a fever for three to four days, which prevented me from fully reviewing the report. The opposing party will file their objections, and the court will decide after hearing those, expected around 4 p.m.”

On November 19, the local court ordered the survey of the mosque after a plea from the Hindu side, claiming that the mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple. During a second round of the survey on November 24, violence erupted when protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to the deaths of four individuals and leaving several others injured.

Advocate Zafar Ali, who represents the Muslim side, stated that the survey report would be presented in a sealed cover. He emphasized, “Further proceedings will begin only after the decisions of the High Court and the Supreme Court. No action will be taken before that.”

Ali’s comments refer to the Supreme Court’s November 29 order, which instructed the Sambhal trial court to halt the proceedings regarding the mosque’s survey. Additionally, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and ensure order in the violence-affected town.

The case surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid remains highly sensitive, with both sides awaiting the final rulings from the courts. The delay in presenting the survey report has added further tension to an already contentious legal battle.

