Kiren Rijiju Calls Alleged Sonia Gandhi-Soros Links “Serious,” Urges Unity Against ‘Anti-India’ Forces

The BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of treating Kashmir as an independent entity while serving as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP).

On Monday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju described the alleged links between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. Rijiju termed the allegations “serious” and called for unity against “anti-India forces.”

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rijiju emphasized that such matters should not be viewed through a “political lens.” He urged Congress to address the issue responsibly. “Few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen with political lenses. The reports linking Sonia Gandhi to George Soros are serious and should not be ignored,” he said.

Allegations on Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi is accused of supporting divisive views like treating Kashmir as an independent entity while serving as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), according to the BJP. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s purported alliances with groups connected to Soros were also cited by the BJP as proof of foreign meddling in domestic Indian affairs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed in a string of social media posts that these connections indicate foreign interference in Indian domestic affairs. Rahul Gandhi’s use of a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which was partially supported by Soros’s foundation, to attack the Adani Group and accuse it of having a “dangerous relationship” with the intention of destabilizing India was also emphasized by the party.

Union Minister Rijiju added, “We appeal to the Congress and other parties to fight unitedly against anti-India forces, regardless of internal political dynamics.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced plans to confront Rahul Gandhi in Parliament with ten questions about the alleged links. Dubey accused Soros and the OCCRP of working with opposition leaders to damage India’s economy and tarnish the Modi government’s image.

Opposition Claims Allegations are ‘Far fetched’

Despite these allegations, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to let it be discussed, citing procedural impediments. “I have received 11 notices under Rule 267 but decided not to admit them,” he said.

The opposition has termed the allegations as far-fetched. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram termed the charges “dark fantasies,” further saying, “These conspiracy theories have no place in serious political discourse.”

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the BJP of habitually making unsubstantiated allegations, even as RJD MP Manoj Jha called upon the government to investigate the claims and not speculate about them.

The controversy has also highlighted the OCCRP and its alleged role in promoting anti-India narratives. The BJP criticized the OCCRP as part of colluding with Opposition outfits, an allegation dismissed by the U.S. government. A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy acknowledged that funding by the U.S. supports independent journalism and does not interfere with editorial decisions.

The BJP, however, continues to allege foreign interference, claiming that Soros-funded organizations are working to undermine India’s economic and political stability.

