Thursday, January 2, 2025
School Bus Accident in Kannur Claims Young Life, Driver Booked For Culpable Homicide

A tragic school bus accident at Valakkai in Kannur has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl and left several students injured.

A tragic school bus accident at Valakkai in Kannur has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl and left several students injured. The Sreekandapuram police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver, identified as Nizam, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1).

Reckless Driving and Negligence Alleged

The accident occurred around 4:30 PM on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as the bus descended a slope. The driver reportedly lost control, initially attributing the incident to brake failure. However, a preliminary report by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) contradicted this claim, confirming that both the brakes and engine were fully functional. The report cited driver negligence, excessive speed, and unscientific road construction as the primary causes of the accident.

Adding to the controversy, the MVD found that the bus’s fitness certificate had expired on December 29, 2024. While the school asserted the vehicle had a valid certificate, officials are investigating the apparent lapse.

Suspicions of Intoxication and Distracted Driving

Local residents have raised suspicions that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Investigators are awaiting the results of a medical examination to confirm these allegations. Additionally, evidence suggests the driver may have been distracted by his mobile phone, with a WhatsApp status reportedly updated moments before the accident.

The MVD has initiated steps to suspend the driver’s licence while urging the police to deepen their investigation.

This tragic incident has sparked widespread concern over road safety and vehicle fitness regulations. The legal and forensic investigations are expected to reveal further details about the circumstances surrounding the accident, while the school and authorities face scrutiny over their responsibilities in ensuring student safety.

Kannur accident

