Monday, January 20, 2025
Sharon Raj Murder Case: Kerala Court Sentences Greeshma To Death For Murdering Her Boyfriend

A Kerala court sentenced Greeshma to death for poisoning her partner, Sharon Raj, marking it a rarest-of-rare judgment. Prosecutor V.S. Vineeth Kumar called the ruling exemplary, emphasizing its significance in ensuring justice.

Sharon Raj Murder Case: Kerala Court Sentences Greeshma To Death For Murdering Her Boyfriend

A Kerala court has sentenced 23-year-old Greeshma to death for the murder of her partner, Sharon Raj, in a high-profile case that captured national attention. The verdict, delivered on Monday by Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court Judge A.M. Basheer, also imposed additional sentences of 10 years for abduction and five years for misleading investigators.

The court found Greeshma guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder), 364 (abduction to murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). Her uncle, Nirmal Kumar, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping conceal evidence, while her mother was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Speaking on the landmark verdict, Special Public Prosecutor V.S. Vineeth Kumar, who represented the victim’s family, expressed his confidence in the evidence presented during the trial. He stated:

“While I was arguing before the court, I was confident that evidence will be accepted by the court. I had argued that there is a rarest of the rare case category in this, and capital punishment should be awarded. This is an exemplary judgment.”

The Murder That Shocked Kerala

The case involved the tragic death of Sharon Raj, a final-year BSc Radiology student from Thiruvananthapuram. Sharon had been in a romantic relationship with Greeshma, a literature student, for over a year. However, tensions arose when Greeshma’s family arranged her marriage to another man.

According to the prosecution, Greeshma conspired with her mother and uncle to kill Sharon. On October 14, 2022, she invited Sharon to her residence in Kanyakumari, where she allegedly served him an Ayurvedic tonic laced with poison. Within days, Sharon’s health deteriorated, leading to multiple organ failure. He passed away on October 25, 2022.

Investigation and Arrests

The crime sparked widespread outrage, prompting an in-depth investigation by a Crime Branch special team led by DySP Johnson. Greeshma was arrested on October 31, 2022, followed by her mother and uncle. The prosecution accused the trio of poisoning Sharon and concealing evidence, including the poison bottle.

While Greeshma remained in custody for nearly a year, the Kerala High Court granted her bail on September 25, 2023, under strict conditions. However, her trial continued, leading to Monday’s sentencing.

A Landmark Verdict

Greeshma’s death sentence underscores the seriousness of the crime, with the court emphasizing the premeditated nature of the murder. The prosecutor’s statement further highlights the importance of the judgment as a deterrent and a pursuit of justice for Sharon’s family.

As the legal proceedings conclude, the case serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of betrayal and crime.

Filed under

Greeshma death sentence kerala Sharon Raj Murder Case

