Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shocking Sexual Assault Case In Kerala: Over 60 Men Involved In Abuse of 18-Year-Old Athlete

A chilling sexual assault case has emerged in Kerala, involving over 60 men, including coaches and fellow athletes, who allegedly abused an 18-year-old athlete over the course of five years. (Read more below)

Shocking Sexual Assault Case In Kerala: Over 60 Men Involved In Abuse of 18-Year-Old Athlete
A chilling sexual assault case has emerged in Kerala, involving over 60 men, including coaches and fellow athletes, who allegedly abused an 18-year-old athlete over the course of five years. The Pathanamthitta district police launched a full-scale investigation into the matter after the survivor courageously reported the abuse, leading to the filing of four FIRs and the arrest of five individuals.

The survivor, who was only 13 when the abuse began, recalled her ordeal where her neighbor initially showed her pornographic videos. The situation worsened as the neighbor and his friends assaulted her in a remote area near their home, leading to repeated instances of sexual abuse. The survivor finally came forward and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Pathanamthitta, which subsequently alerted the police.

A special team, led by Pathanamthitta District Police Chief VG Vinodkumar, has been formed to handle the investigation. Preliminary findings have revealed that at least 62 men are believed to have been involved in the abuse. As of now, 40 men have been named in the FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Five Men Arrested in Connection to the Case

In connection with the sexual assault case, five individuals have been arrested: Subin, S. Sandeep, VK Vineeth, K. Anandu, and Srini. Along with them 10 are taken into the police Custody. Authorities are continuing their work in collaboration with the CWC to ensure the survivor’s safety and emotional well-being. The athlete has been relocated to a shelter home, where she will receive necessary support during this difficult time.

The investigation is expected to be complex due to the number of accused individuals. Officers from various police stations are involved in the case, and further arrests may follow. CWC member Adv. Syamala Devi statement report by South First that additional individuals might be included in the investigation as it progresses. The survivor’s testimony, which will be recorded on January 11, is anticipated to be crucial in uncovering more evidence and ensuring justice is served.

Ongoing Efforts to Support the Survivor

While the investigation continues, the CWC has prioritized the victim’s emotional and psychological recovery, offering counseling services and keeping her privacy intact. A Child Protection Officer will meet with the survivor to gather more evidence, which is expected to significantly aid in the investigation.

As the case unfolds, authorities have assured the public that they will continue to provide the necessary support and protection to the victim, while working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident has sparked outrage across the state, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safeguards to protect young athletes from abuse.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dead, Five Critical After Injected Expired Saline At Medinipur Hospital

Filed under

athlete abuse Kerala Kerala sexual abuse case Pathanamthitta

Advertisement

Also Read

Rs 50,000 Crore Investment for Infrastructure Overhaul on National Waterways

Rs 50,000 Crore Investment for Infrastructure Overhaul on National Waterways

Francine Strengthens To Hurricane, Louisiana Braces For Landfall

Francine Strengthens To Hurricane, Louisiana Braces For Landfall

Kerala Athlete Sexual Abuse Case: Shocking Details Revealed, 5 Arrested For Investigation – Explained!

Kerala Athlete Sexual Abuse Case: Shocking Details Revealed, 5 Arrested For Investigation – Explained!

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Destination Olympics: Women’s Hockey India League Will Make Same Impact Like IPL, Says Rani Rampal

Destination Olympics: Women’s Hockey India League Will Make Same Impact Like IPL, Says Rani Rampal

Entertainment

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox