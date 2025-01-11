Shocking Sexual Assault Case In Kerala: Over 60 Men Involved In Abuse of 18-Year-Old Athlete

The survivor, who was only 13 when the abuse began, recalled her ordeal where her neighbor initially showed her pornographic videos. The situation worsened as the neighbor and his friends assaulted her in a remote area near their home, leading to repeated instances of sexual abuse. The survivor finally came forward and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Pathanamthitta, which subsequently alerted the police.

A special team, led by Pathanamthitta District Police Chief VG Vinodkumar, has been formed to handle the investigation. Preliminary findings have revealed that at least 62 men are believed to have been involved in the abuse. As of now, 40 men have been named in the FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Five Men Arrested in Connection to the Case

In connection with the sexual assault case, five individuals have been arrested: Subin, S. Sandeep, VK Vineeth, K. Anandu, and Srini. Along with them 10 are taken into the police Custody. Authorities are continuing their work in collaboration with the CWC to ensure the survivor’s safety and emotional well-being. The athlete has been relocated to a shelter home, where she will receive necessary support during this difficult time.

The investigation is expected to be complex due to the number of accused individuals. Officers from various police stations are involved in the case, and further arrests may follow. CWC member Adv. Syamala Devi statement report by South First that additional individuals might be included in the investigation as it progresses. The survivor’s testimony, which will be recorded on January 11, is anticipated to be crucial in uncovering more evidence and ensuring justice is served.

Ongoing Efforts to Support the Survivor

While the investigation continues, the CWC has prioritized the victim’s emotional and psychological recovery, offering counseling services and keeping her privacy intact. A Child Protection Officer will meet with the survivor to gather more evidence, which is expected to significantly aid in the investigation.

As the case unfolds, authorities have assured the public that they will continue to provide the necessary support and protection to the victim, while working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident has sparked outrage across the state, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safeguards to protect young athletes from abuse.

