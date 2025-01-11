West Bengal Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dead, Five Critical After Injected Expired Saline At Medinipur Hospital

A pregnant woman has died, and five others are critically ill after expired saline was allegedly administered at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. West Bengal Health Department has formed a 10-member committee to investigate.

A pregnant woman’s death and five critically ill patients at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital have triggered a major controversy, prompting the West Bengal Health Department to launch a probe into allegations of expired saline being administered.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Mamoni Rui Das, gave birth to a baby on Wednesday but experienced a rapid health decline on Thursday. She was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before succumbing to her condition on Friday.

Relatives of the affected patients filed formal complaints with the police on Friday, accusing the hospital of negligence. The West Bengal Health Department responded swiftly, forming a 10-member inquiry committee to visit Medinipur and investigate the allegations.

Fresh Saline Stocks Ordered

The health department has directed the immediate replacement of the hospital’s saline stock and sought a detailed report from the principal of the medical college regarding the incident. While officials are demanding accountability for the stocking of expired saline, some doctors allege that an improper injection may also have been administered.

The critically ill patients, including women who recently gave birth, are currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

Opposition Demands Accountability

The incident has sparked political outrage, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government. A BJP spokesperson stated, “How much more blood will stain her hands? West Bengal deserves accountability, not hollow promises and PR stunts.”

Meanwhile, the husband of a critically ill patient claimed that his wife’s health deteriorated after being administered “wrong saline.” He explained, “My wife gave birth on Friday, but her urine stopped soon after. They moved her to the ICU. Something is wrong in the saline.”

The incident has raised serious concerns over the quality of medical supplies in government hospitals and the overall state of healthcare in West Bengal. The inquiry committee is expected to provide answers once its findings are released.

ALSO READ: First HMPV Case Of The Season Detected In 10-Month-Old Child In Assam