First HMPV Case Of The Season Detected In 10-Month-Old Child In Assam

Health authorities in Assam are closely monitoring a concerning development after a 10-month-old child was diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection. This marks the first reported case of the season in the state. The child currently receiving treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, is reported to be in stable condition.

The child was admitted to the hospital four days ago with symptoms resembling a common cold. Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent of AMCH, confirmed that the diagnosis of HMPV was made after test results were received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Regional Medical Research Centre in Lahowal. Dr. Bhuyan assured the public that HMPV is a common respiratory virus, and there is no immediate cause for panic.

“Samples are routinely sent for testing to detect influenza and flu-like illnesses, and it was during this process that HMPV was identified. The child is stable now and under close observation,” Dr. Bhuyan said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While the virus can cause significant discomfort, it is not usually life-threatening in healthy individuals.

‘No Need For Alarm’

Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty, Senior Scientist at the ICMR Regional Medical Research Centre in Lahowal, emphasized that this case is not unusual. Since 2014, 110 cases of HMPV have been identified in Dibrugarh district, with the virus regularly circulating each year. “This is the first case of the season, but such cases occur annually,” Dr. Borkakoty stated.

Health officials are reassuring the public that there is no need for alarm, but are urging parents and caregivers to be vigilant and seek medical attention if symptoms related to HMPV are observed, particularly in children and individuals with underlying health conditions. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, following all necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

