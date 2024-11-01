Shooting At Singer AP Dhillon’s Residence: Canadian Cops Arrest 25 Year Old In The Case

Canadian authorities have apprehended 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with a violent incident at the British Columbia home of popular singer AP Dhillon.

Canadian authorities have apprehended 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with a violent incident at the British Columbia home of popular singer AP Dhillon. On September 30, 2024, gunshots were reported at Dhillon’s residence in Colwood, where two parked vehicles were also set ablaze. Police have identified another suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, believed to have fled to India.

Kingra, a Winnipeg native, has been charged with “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent” and “Arson.” He was arrested in Ontario and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. His apprehension follows an intensive investigation into the targeted attack on Dhillon’s property.

Firing incident at the residence of Punjabi Singer #APdhillon One suspect named Abhijeet Kingra has been arrested & another Suspect named Vikram Sharma flees to India says RCMP.#Canada #Punjab pic.twitter.com/cC1byBsVsQ — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 1, 2024

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Sharma, who faces the same charges as Kingra. With Sharma possibly residing in India, police have released his identity to the public, despite lacking a photograph. They have urged anyone with information on his location to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Lawrence Bishnoi Link

The attack on AP Dhillon’s residence is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, known for violent threats and criminal activities. The gang’s threats toward Dhillon intensified following the release of his music video “Old Money,” which featured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to reports, the gang warned Dhillon to “stay within his limits” or face severe consequences.

As the investigation continues, Canadian authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety of the artist and bringing all individuals involved to justice.