Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shooting At Singer AP Dhillon’s Residence: Canadian Cops Arrest 25 Year Old In The Case

Canadian authorities have apprehended 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with a violent incident at the British Columbia home of popular singer AP Dhillon.

Shooting At Singer AP Dhillon’s Residence: Canadian Cops Arrest 25 Year Old In The Case

Canadian authorities have apprehended 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with a violent incident at the British Columbia home of popular singer AP Dhillon. On September 30, 2024, gunshots were reported at Dhillon’s residence in Colwood, where two parked vehicles were also set ablaze. Police have identified another suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, believed to have fled to India.

Kingra, a Winnipeg native, has been charged with “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent” and “Arson.” He was arrested in Ontario and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. His apprehension follows an intensive investigation into the targeted attack on Dhillon’s property.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Sharma, who faces the same charges as Kingra. With Sharma possibly residing in India, police have released his identity to the public, despite lacking a photograph. They have urged anyone with information on his location to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Lawrence Bishnoi Link

The attack on AP Dhillon’s residence is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, known for violent threats and criminal activities. The gang’s threats toward Dhillon intensified following the release of his music video “Old Money,” which featured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to reports, the gang warned Dhillon to “stay within his limits” or face severe consequences.

As the investigation continues, Canadian authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety of the artist and bringing all individuals involved to justice.

Filed under

ap dhillon Canada
Advertisement

Also Read

Deadly Escalation Along the Israel-Lebanon Border Claims Lives Amid Rising Tensions

Deadly Escalation Along the Israel-Lebanon Border Claims Lives Amid Rising Tensions

Manhattan Woman Indicted on Hate Crime Charges for Alleged Anti-Muslim Pepper Attack on Uber Drive| WATCH

Manhattan Woman Indicted on Hate Crime Charges for Alleged Anti-Muslim Pepper Attack on Uber Drive|...

Alcaraz Stunned By Humbert In Paris Masters Upset

Alcaraz Stunned By Humbert In Paris Masters Upset

Why Does the U.S. Wait 11 Weeks To Inaugurate A New President? Unpacking The Unique Transition Period

Why Does the U.S. Wait 11 Weeks To Inaugurate A New President? Unpacking The Unique...

US Sanctions Indian Firms and Individuals for Alleged Support of Russia’s War Effort Against Ukraine

US Sanctions Indian Firms and Individuals for Alleged Support of Russia’s War Effort Against Ukraine

Entertainment

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox