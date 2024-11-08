Six Houses Burned, Tribal Villagers Attacked In Manipur’s Jiribam District

Armed militants attacked a tribal village in Manipur's Jiribam district, setting six houses on fire. Several villagers fled to nearby forests. The attack is under investigation.

At least six houses were set on fire, and residents of a tribal village were attacked by armed militants in Manipur’s violence-affected Jiribam district, according to police reports on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village, where the militants launched the attack, setting several homes ablaze.

“Initial reports indicate that many villagers managed to escape the assault and sought refuge in nearby forests. Six houses were severely damaged in the arson. An investigation is currently underway,” a senior police official said.

Kuki-Zo organizations have claimed that a woman from the village was killed during the attack. However, the district police have not yet confirmed the death.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May of last year, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 people. The unrest began on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meitei community, which makes up about 53% of the state’s population, primarily resides in the Imphal Valley. In contrast, the tribal groups, including Nagas and Kukis, form 40% of the population and live mostly in the hill areas.

