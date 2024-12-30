Stampede Case: Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing Postponed To Jan 3

The Nampally District Court in Hyderabad postponed the hearing on actor Allu Arjun's bail petition in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

The Nampally District Court in Hyderabad on Monday postponed the hearing on actor Allu Arjun’s bail petition in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

The hearing is now scheduled for January 3.

The incident occurred on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, where a large crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun. Chaos erupted when the actor waved to his fans from the sunroof of his car, leading to a tragic stampede. As a result, a woman named Revathi lost her life, and her child was injured.

Allu Arjun was arrested following the incident but was later granted bail after posting a bond of Rs 50,000.

On December 24, the child who was injured in the stampede responded after being unconscious for 20 days. His father, Bhaskar, spoke to the media, saying, “The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us.”

In a show of support, Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun and a prominent film producer, announced a financial contribution of Rs.2 crores to assist the family of the victims. This included Rs.1 crore from Allu Arjun, Rs.50 lakh from the producers, and Rs.50 lakh from the director.

Allu Aravind expressed his happiness about the child’s recovery, stating that the boy was taken off the ventilator and doctors were optimistic about his future.

This tragic incident has sparked both concern and support from the industry, with efforts to ensure the recovery of the injured and provide for the victim’s family.

