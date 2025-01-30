Supreme Court Orders Immediate Cessation Of Manual Scavenging In Metropolitan Cities

The Supreme Court of India issued a significant order on January 29, 2025, directing an immediate end to the practice of manual scavenging in major metropolitan cities across the country. This move comes after repeated concerns about the continued prevalence of this inhumane practice, despite the court’s previous orders and initiatives.

Court’s Concern Over Continued Manual Scavenging

The Supreme Court’s bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, expressed deep concern over the continued occurrence of manual scavenging, despite its earlier October 2023 ruling, which directed all states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to eradicate the practice. The bench noted that despite these instructions, the practice persists, with instances such as the recent deaths of two individuals in Delhi while cleaning sewers.

“These deaths are unacceptable. People are still dying. We must now pass immediate directions to stop this practice,” remarked the bench. The court also referenced the case of two individuals, both in their late 20s, who tragically lost their lives in Delhi just days before the ruling.

Immediate Action Required in Six Major Cities

The Supreme Court has now directed that manual scavenging and manual sewage cleaning be immediately stopped in six major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The court further instructed the municipal commissioners or chief executive officers (CEOs) of these cities to file affidavits by February 13, 2025, detailing how and when they will cease the practice.

The case will be heard again on February 19, 2025, to review the progress made and ensure compliance with the court’s orders.

Compliance and Accountability

The court expressed strong displeasure with the lack of compliance from some states and Union Territories, referencing data presented by the Centre showing that out of 775 districts, 465 have been declared “manual scavenging-free.” However, the data for 310 districts remains awaited. The bench warned that filing false affidavits would result in contempt of court.

Senior advocate K. Parmeshwar, who assisted the court as amicus curiae, pointed out that many states have yet to conduct the necessary surveys, as directed in the October 2023 judgment. The court also noted that while sanitation is a state subject, the Union government has held meetings with states to ensure adherence to its directives.

The October 2023 Judgment and Its Impact

The October 2023 ruling emphasized the inhumane conditions faced by manual scavengers, calling it a “battle for freedom” and a fight to reclaim human dignity. The court directed the Centre and state governments to provide ₹30 lakh in compensation to the families of those who die while cleaning sewers and septic tanks. Additionally, the judgment urged the use of mechanized devices for sewage cleaning and prohibited manual labor in these hazardous tasks.

The court also highlighted that between 2018 and 2022, at least 347 people died while cleaning sewers, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi accounting for 40% of these deaths.

In its December 2024 remarks, the court reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating manual scavenging, describing it as a matter of “human dignity” that was close to the heart of the judiciary. The Supreme Court emphasized that it would take every necessary step to ensure the complete abolition of this dehumanizing practice, which continues to plague the lives of many individuals across India.

The court’s latest ruling underscores the urgent need for action to eradicate manual scavenging and to provide justice and dignity to those who have been subjected to this hazardous and degrading work for far too long.

