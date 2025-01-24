Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking To Scrap TDS System

The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the Tax Deducted at Source framework, calling it "badly drafted" and advising the petitioner to approach the High Court instead.

Advertisement
Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking To Scrap TDS System

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) framework, calling it “badly drafted” and advising the petitioner to approach the High Court instead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar rejected the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, stating, “Sorry, we will not entertain. It is very badly drafted. You can move the High Court. Some judgments have upheld it. We will not entertain. Dismissed.”

The petitioner had sought to declare the TDS mechanism “manifestly arbitrary, irrational, and violative” of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

Petition Highlights Burdens of TDS

The plea argued that the TDS system places a disproportionate administrative burden on assessees, particularly those from economically weaker sections and small earners who lack the resources to navigate its complexities. It claimed the framework violates Article 14 by creating an unequal burden and Article 23 by imposing what it referred to as “forced labour” in the form of tax collection responsibilities on private citizens.

“The regulatory and procedural framework surrounding TDS is excessively technical, often requiring specialised legal and financial expertise, which most assessees lack. This unjustly shifts sovereign responsibilities to private citizens without adequate safeguards or compensation,” the petition stated.

Call for Reforms

The plea sought directions to the NITI Aayog to review the concerns raised and propose necessary reforms to the TDS system. Additionally, it urged the Law Commission to assess the legality of TDS and submit a report within three months.

The petition highlighted that while TDS ensures steady revenue for the government, it imposes significant compliance requirements on assessees, including:
– Determining applicable TDS rates
– Deducting taxes before payments or credits
– Depositing taxes within stipulated timeframes
– Issuing TDS certificates to deductees
– Filing returns and adhering to frequent legal amendments

Failures in compliance could result in penalties, further burdening individuals and businesses.

What is TDS?

Under the Income Tax Act, TDS requires payers to deduct tax at the time of payment for salaries, rents, commissions, contractual fees, and other taxable amounts. The deducted sum is then deposited with the government, adjusted against the payee’s tax liabilities.

Despite its importance in maintaining a steady flow of government revenue, the petitioner argued that the system disproportionately affects those without the means to manage its technical demands.

While dismissing the PIL, the apex court left open the option for the petitioner to present the case before the High Court for further consideration.

Read More: As Supreme Court Turns 75, A Look At Some Of Its Milestones

Filed under

TDS System

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

After Free Electricity, Free Bus Comes Free Golgappe For Women In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal In Public Address

After Free Electricity, Free Bus Comes Free Golgappe For Women In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal In...

‘It’s A Beautiful Home’ Vice-President JD Vance Shifts To New Residence, Here’s What It Looks Like

‘It’s A Beautiful Home’ Vice-President JD Vance Shifts To New Residence, Here’s What It Looks...

RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts

RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts

Trump Orders Full Release Of JFK, RFK, And Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files

Trump Orders Full Release Of JFK, RFK, And Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

Entertainment

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Not Return To Tamil Cinema? Actress Reveals The Mystery

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Not Return To Tamil Cinema? Actress Reveals The Mystery

Proud Moment! Randeep Hooda To Star Alongside Former WWE Champion John Cena In Action Thriller Matchbox

Proud Moment! Randeep Hooda To Star Alongside Former WWE Champion John Cena In Action Thriller

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox