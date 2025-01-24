As Supreme Court Turns 75, A Look At Some Of Its Milestones

As the Supreme Court of India celebrates its 75th anniversary, we look back at its key milestones, from landmark cases and historic rulings to its growth in size and significance. Explore the journey of India’s apex judicial body and its lasting legacy.

As the Supreme Court of India celebrates its 75th anniversary, it’s time to reflect on its remarkable journey and the key milestones that have shaped the country’s apex judicial body. Created by the Constitution of India, the Supreme Court began its journey in 1950 and has since evolved into a pillar of justice, holding true to the vision of its first Chief Justice, Harilal J. Kania, who emphasized its neutrality and independence from party politics.

The Birth of the Supreme Court

The Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950, and Article 124 formally established the Supreme Court. Just two days later, on 28 January 1950, the court was inaugurated at the Chamber of Princes in the old Parliament building. This historic location was previously home to the Federal Court of India, which had served as the country’s highest court from 1937 to 1950.

In his inaugural address, Chief Justice Harilal J. Kania declared that the Supreme Court would remain “firm and aloof from party politics” and serve as a neutral body administering justice impartially.

The Supreme Court’s Iconic Building

On 4 August 1958, the Supreme Court moved to its current building, which was designed to symbolize the scales of justice. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, inaugurated the new structure. Reflecting on the symbolism, Dr. Prasad highlighted the building’s design: two wings representing the scales of justice, with courtrooms positioned to ensure impartiality and fairness in the dispensation of justice.

The Supreme Court’s Motto

The Court’s guiding principle is encapsulated in its motto: ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ’—a Sanskrit phrase meaning “Where there is Dharma, there will be Victory.” This motto reinforces the Court’s commitment to justice and righteousness in every decision it makes.

Expansion and Growth of the Court

Initially, the Supreme Court had provisions for a Chief Justice and seven puisne judges. Over time, the number of judges has expanded in response to India’s growing legal needs. The strength increased from eight judges in 1950 to 34 in 2019. This growth reflects the increased workload and complexity of cases handled by the Court.

Landmark Constitutional Cases

Two of the Supreme Court’s early landmark cases had a significant impact on India’s constitutional framework:

A.K. Gopalan v. State of Madras (1950): This case, involving a Communist leader detained under the Preventive Detention Act, set the precedent for interpreting personal liberty and the due process of law. Champakam Dorairajan v. State of Madras (1951): This case, which involved the issue of reservations in educational institutions, led to the First Amendment to the Constitution, altering provisions related to reservations.

Noteworthy Firsts in Supreme Court History

Longest Serving Chief Justice : Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, who served as Chief Justice from 1978 to 1985, holds the record for the longest tenure, spanning seven years and four months.

: Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, who served as Chief Justice from 1978 to 1985, holds the record for the longest tenure, spanning seven years and four months. Shortest Serving Chief Justice : Justice Kamal Narain Singh had the shortest tenure as Chief Justice, serving just 17 days in 1991.

: Justice Kamal Narain Singh had the shortest tenure as Chief Justice, serving just 17 days in 1991. First Woman Judge : Justice Fathima Beevi made history in 1989 as the first woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

: Justice Fathima Beevi made history in 1989 as the first woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court. First Dalit Chief Justice : Justice K.G. Balakrishnan became the first Dalit to hold the position of Chief Justice of India in 2007.

: Justice K.G. Balakrishnan became the first Dalit to hold the position of Chief Justice of India in 2007. Direct Appointment from the Bar : Justice Sarv Mittra Sikri was the first judge appointed directly from the bar, a precedent that has been followed by other legal luminaries.

: Justice Sarv Mittra Sikri was the first judge appointed directly from the bar, a precedent that has been followed by other legal luminaries. First Supersession of Senior Judges: The appointment of Justice A.N. Ray as Chief Justice in 1973, superseding three senior judges, remains one of the most controversial events in the history of the Supreme Court.

The Legacy of the Supreme Court

Over the past 75 years, the Supreme Court has stood as a bulwark of justice and democracy, handling pivotal cases that have shaped India’s legal and political landscape. As it looks to the future, the Court continues to uphold its commitment to delivering justice impartially and independently.

ALSO READ: Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog