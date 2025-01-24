Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog

Foggy weather in New Delhi on Friday led to significant delays for both flights and trains. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city dropped to a cool 11 degrees Celsius, contributing to the reduced visibility and widespread disruptions.

Advertisement
Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog

Foggy weather in New Delhi on Friday led to significant delays for both flights and trains. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city dropped to a cool 11 degrees Celsius, contributing to the reduced visibility and widespread disruptions.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, a number of flights were delayed as dense fog made it difficult for aircraft to take off and land on schedule. The reduced visibility, common in winter months, impacted both domestic and international flight operations, as pilots had to wait for conditions to improve. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for updated schedules and expected delays.

The fog also affected train services across the region. Several trains bound for New Delhi and other major cities were delayed, as low visibility made it challenging for conductors and signals to operate safely. Train stations were filled with frustrated travelers who had to wait for updates on the status of their journeys.

This drop in temperature and the dense fog is typical of the winter season in the capital, though the IMD warned that conditions could persist for a few days, with similar disruptions expected in the coming weeks.

Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution while traveling, particularly on the roadways, where the fog was also affecting visibility. Drivers were reminded to use fog lights and reduce speed to ensure safety.

As New Delhi grapples with these winter weather conditions, residents and travelers alike are encouraged to stay informed about the changing weather patterns and prepare for potential delays in their daily routines. The IMD also advised people to dress warmly as the chilly temperatures are expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

ALSO READHUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Filed under

FLIGHTS DELAYED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Farooq Abdullah Sings ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ Bhajan In A Rare Moment

Viral Video: Farooq Abdullah Sings ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ Bhajan In A Rare Moment

Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held Tight Grip Of The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held...

‘Shaam Ko Kyu Abhi Marlo’: Manoj Tiwary Recalls Gautam Gambhir’s Abusive Language During Old Playing Days

‘Shaam Ko Kyu Abhi Marlo’: Manoj Tiwary Recalls Gautam Gambhir’s Abusive Language During Old Playing...

Reliance’s Big Bet: Mukesh Ambani Plans World’s Biggest Data Centre In Gujarat

Reliance’s Big Bet: Mukesh Ambani Plans World’s Biggest Data Centre In Gujarat

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender Actress Karla Sofia Gascon

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held Tight Grip Of The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender Actress Karla Sofia Gascon

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender

Why Is A$AP Rocky Facing Maximum Prison Sentence Of 24 Years? Here’s Why Rapper Turned Down Plea Deal

Why Is A$AP Rocky Facing Maximum Prison Sentence Of 24 Years? Here’s Why Rapper Turned

Amid Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumours, Here’s A Deep Dive Of How Former POTUS First Met Michelle Obama

Amid Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumours, Here’s A Deep Dive Of How Former POTUS

Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How They Did it

Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox