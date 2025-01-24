Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog

Foggy weather in New Delhi on Friday led to significant delays for both flights and trains. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city dropped to a cool 11 degrees Celsius, contributing to the reduced visibility and widespread disruptions.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, a number of flights were delayed as dense fog made it difficult for aircraft to take off and land on schedule. The reduced visibility, common in winter months, impacted both domestic and international flight operations, as pilots had to wait for conditions to improve. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for updated schedules and expected delays.

The fog also affected train services across the region. Several trains bound for New Delhi and other major cities were delayed, as low visibility made it challenging for conductors and signals to operate safely. Train stations were filled with frustrated travelers who had to wait for updates on the status of their journeys.

This drop in temperature and the dense fog is typical of the winter season in the capital, though the IMD warned that conditions could persist for a few days, with similar disruptions expected in the coming weeks.

Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution while traveling, particularly on the roadways, where the fog was also affecting visibility. Drivers were reminded to use fog lights and reduce speed to ensure safety.

As New Delhi grapples with these winter weather conditions, residents and travelers alike are encouraged to stay informed about the changing weather patterns and prepare for potential delays in their daily routines. The IMD also advised people to dress warmly as the chilly temperatures are expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

