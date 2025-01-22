HUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) reported a net profit of Rs 735 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25, a significant increase from Rs 519.23 crore in the same period last year.

The company also saw a notable growth in revenue, reaching Rs 2,760 crore in Q3, a rise of nearly 37% compared to Rs 2,013 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

In addition, HUDCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date for shareholder eligibility to receive the dividend is set for January 30.

