Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

HUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

HUDCO reported a strong performance for Q3 of FY25, with a net profit of Rs 735 crore, up from Rs 519.23 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue also saw a significant increase, rising by nearly 37% to Rs 2,760 crore.

HUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) reported a net profit of Rs 735 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25, a significant increase from Rs 519.23 crore in the same period last year.

The company also saw a notable growth in revenue, reaching Rs 2,760 crore in Q3, a rise of nearly 37% compared to Rs 2,013 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

In addition, HUDCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share for the financial year 2025. The record date for shareholder eligibility to receive the dividend is set for January 30.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)

ALSO READGautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Filed under

HUDCO Q3 EARNINGS 2025 HUDCO Q3 RESULTS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Climbing Everest Gets Costlier: Nepal’s 35% Permit Fee Increase And Its Impact

Climbing Everest Gets Costlier: Nepal’s 35% Permit Fee Increase And Its Impact

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of Jammu

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of...

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Convenes In Kumbh Mela Area, Approves Major Projects And Policies

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Convenes In Kumbh Mela Area, Approves Major Projects And Policies

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox