Gautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday and contributed to the spiritual and philanthropic efforts surrounding the event. During his visit, he offered prayers and performed the aarti at the sacred Triveni Sangam, alongside his family.

Adani’s Experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Describing his visit as “wonderful,” Adani expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their impeccable management of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

“The management that is here is a subject of research for management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga,” Adani remarked. His visit marked a significant moment for the business tycoon, who acknowledged the spiritual and organizational excellence of the event.

Adani also joined forces with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. This initiative is aimed at serving free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, which runs until February 26, 2025.

The meals are being prepared in two kitchens—one inside and one outside the tent area—and are distributed across 40 different locations throughout the event. The scale of this operation aims to provide sustenance to up to 50 lakh (5 million) devotees.

To ensure that all devotees, including the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and mothers with children, are well taken care of, special arrangements have been made. Golf carts are available to assist those who need help in navigating the vast grounds of the Maha Kumbh.

The Importance of Seva in Adani’s Philosophy

For Adani, the act of seva (selfless service) holds a deep spiritual significance. He emphasized, “In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God.” His partnership with ISKCON reflects his strong belief in serving humanity.

Adani also shared his personal connection with ISKCON, stating that when considering what the Adani Group could do at the Kumbh Mela, the first thought was to collaborate with ISKCON, an institution he trusts to handle such initiatives in the best possible manner.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will distribute five lakh (500,000) copies of the “Geeta Saar” to devotees. This will further enrich the spiritual experience for those attending the Maha Kumbh, offering them insights into the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

A Joint Effort with Over 2,500 Volunteers

This noble initiative is made possible through the combined efforts of the Adani Group, ISKCON, and a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers. It stands as a testament to the cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions, serving humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

The Mahaprasad Seva project is not just about providing meals but about creating a holistic spiritual and social experience for devotees, embodying the spirit of seva and the shared values of compassion and service.