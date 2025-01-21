Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday and contributed to the spiritual and philanthropic efforts surrounding the event.

Gautam Adani Offers Aarti At Mahakumbh And Visits ISKCON Kitchen

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday and contributed to the spiritual and philanthropic efforts surrounding the event. During his visit, he offered prayers and performed the aarti at the sacred Triveni Sangam, alongside his family.

Adani’s Experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Describing his visit as “wonderful,” Adani expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their impeccable management of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

“The management that is here is a subject of research for management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga,” Adani remarked. His visit marked a significant moment for the business tycoon, who acknowledged the spiritual and organizational excellence of the event.

Adani also joined forces with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. This initiative is aimed at serving free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, which runs until February 26, 2025.

The meals are being prepared in two kitchens—one inside and one outside the tent area—and are distributed across 40 different locations throughout the event. The scale of this operation aims to provide sustenance to up to 50 lakh (5 million) devotees.

To ensure that all devotees, including the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and mothers with children, are well taken care of, special arrangements have been made. Golf carts are available to assist those who need help in navigating the vast grounds of the Maha Kumbh.

The Importance of Seva in Adani’s Philosophy

For Adani, the act of seva (selfless service) holds a deep spiritual significance. He emphasized, “In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God.” His partnership with ISKCON reflects his strong belief in serving humanity.

Adani also shared his personal connection with ISKCON, stating that when considering what the Adani Group could do at the Kumbh Mela, the first thought was to collaborate with ISKCON, an institution he trusts to handle such initiatives in the best possible manner.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will distribute five lakh (500,000) copies of the “Geeta Saar” to devotees. This will further enrich the spiritual experience for those attending the Maha Kumbh, offering them insights into the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

A Joint Effort with Over 2,500 Volunteers

This noble initiative is made possible through the combined efforts of the Adani Group, ISKCON, and a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers. It stands as a testament to the cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions, serving humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

The Mahaprasad Seva project is not just about providing meals but about creating a holistic spiritual and social experience for devotees, embodying the spirit of seva and the shared values of compassion and service.

Filed under

Gautam Adani mahakumbh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I am very happy’ Sudha Murty Praises Arrangements At Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I am very happy’ Sudha Murty Praises Arrangements At Prayagraj

Supreme Court To Hear On January 22 Plea Of Tahir Hussain Seeking Interim Bail

Supreme Court To Hear On January 22 Plea Of Tahir Hussain Seeking Interim Bail

Will TikTok Have A New CEO If Donald Trump Agrees To Buy App Amid Ban Controversy?

Will TikTok Have A New CEO If Donald Trump Agrees To Buy App Amid Ban...

‘Women Are Exposing Their Bodies And Doing Exercise’ Kerala Islamic scholar Faces Backlash Over His Remarks

‘Women Are Exposing Their Bodies And Doing Exercise’ Kerala Islamic scholar Faces Backlash Over His...

Fire At Turkish Ski Resort Kills 66, Injures 51: Investigation Underway

Fire At Turkish Ski Resort Kills 66, Injures 51: Investigation Underway

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox