Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court To Hear Case Today On Punjab Highways Blocked By Farmers’ Protest

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on December 9 regarding the ongoing farmers' protests that have led to the blockade of national and state highways in Punjab.

Supreme Court To Hear Case Today On Punjab Highways Blocked By Farmers’ Protest

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on December 9 regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests that have led to the blockade of national and state highways in Punjab. Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.

The farmers had intended to march to Delhi on December 6, but tear gas used by the police put the protest on hold. On December 8, the march was resumed, but it was halted once again for the same reason.

Petition Calls for Removal of Protest Blockades

A Punjab-based social activist also filed a petition against Centre and other authorities to remove such blockades on highways and rail tracks to ensure free movements. According to the petitioners, protests have caused permanent blockage of national as well as state highways in this state.
Harm to the National Security and Public Safety

The petition claims the protesters have blocked the national highway at Shambhu for over a year and recently extended blockades across the state, from October 24, 2024. It also points to the fact that people of Punjab and other states suffer from the lack of accessibility to hospitals because of the stalled ambulances.

Risk to National Security and Fundamental Rights

The petition goes further by stating that such obstructions are a threat to national security because they hinder free movement of the armed forces to northern borders. It also explains that free movement on highways is a fundamental right under which such protest is against its implementation. The plea is further fortified by the suspicion that foreign and anti-national forces may try to break the stability of Punjab due to its historical importance.

It is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday, December 9, by a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant.

Read More : Murshidabad Blast : Three Killed, House Collapses In West Bengal

Filed under

Supreme Court

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox