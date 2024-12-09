Supreme Court To Hear Case Today On Punjab Highways Blocked By Farmers’ Protest

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on December 9 regarding the ongoing farmers' protests that have led to the blockade of national and state highways in Punjab.

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on December 9 regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests that have led to the blockade of national and state highways in Punjab. Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.

The farmers had intended to march to Delhi on December 6, but tear gas used by the police put the protest on hold. On December 8, the march was resumed, but it was halted once again for the same reason.

Petition Calls for Removal of Protest Blockades

A Punjab-based social activist also filed a petition against Centre and other authorities to remove such blockades on highways and rail tracks to ensure free movements. According to the petitioners, protests have caused permanent blockage of national as well as state highways in this state.

Harm to the National Security and Public Safety

The petition claims the protesters have blocked the national highway at Shambhu for over a year and recently extended blockades across the state, from October 24, 2024. It also points to the fact that people of Punjab and other states suffer from the lack of accessibility to hospitals because of the stalled ambulances.

Risk to National Security and Fundamental Rights

The petition goes further by stating that such obstructions are a threat to national security because they hinder free movement of the armed forces to northern borders. It also explains that free movement on highways is a fundamental right under which such protest is against its implementation. The plea is further fortified by the suspicion that foreign and anti-national forces may try to break the stability of Punjab due to its historical importance.

It is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday, December 9, by a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant.



Read More : Murshidabad Blast : Three Killed, House Collapses In West Bengal