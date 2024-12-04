Supreme Court of India has transferred the investigation of two criminal cases against Kabir Shankar Bose, a prominent West Bengal BJP leader, from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has transferred the investigation of two criminal cases against Kabir Shankar Bose, a prominent West Bengal BJP leader, from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This move underscores the Court’s commitment to an impartial and thorough probe into the matter.

Court’s Order and Immediate Actions

On Wednesday, the bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Pankaj Mithal, directed that the CBI take over the investigation without delay and proceed in accordance with the law. Justice Mithal delivered the operative part of the judgment, with the full text of the decision expected to be released later in the day. The two cases in question were registered in December 2020 and center on allegations of assault and molestation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Kabir Shankar Bose, who has been an outspoken leader of the BJP in West Bengal, filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the criminal charges against him. He asserted that these allegations were baseless and politically motivated, claiming that they were orchestrated by Kalyan Banerjee, a senior TMC leader and Member of Parliament, who is also Bose’s father-in-law.

Background of the Cases

The core of the dispute dates back to 2015 when Bose filed for annulment of his marriage to Banerjee’s daughter and subsequently joined the BJP. Bose alleged that the ensuing bitterness between him and Banerjee culminated in the current charges.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 6, 2020. Bose’s car was reportedly attacked, and he was accused of being restrained from leaving his residence. The First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in connection with the episode accused Bose of injuring TMC workers and molesting a woman.

However, Bose strongly denied being present at the scene of the incident. He provided evidence to support his alibi, citing a “movement register” maintained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This register records the movements of individuals under its protection, and it confirmed that Bose was not at the location where the alleged offenses occurred.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

In January 2021, the Supreme Court intervened and stayed the criminal proceedings against Bose. This decision was taken after the CISF submitted a report corroborating Bose’s claim that he was not at the site of the alleged incident.

The Supreme Court’s decision to transfer the investigation to the CBI was aimed at ensuring an independent and unbiased inquiry. The move reflects the Court’s intent to uphold the principles of fairness and justice, particularly in politically sensitive cases.

The transfer of the investigation to the CBI is expected to bring a new level of scrutiny and impartiality to the proceedings. The CBI, known for its autonomy in handling high-profile cases, will now take charge of the inquiry and determine whether the charges against Bose hold merit. This development is likely to have broader implications for political rivalries in West Bengal, a state that has seen intense political friction between the BJP and TMC in recent years.