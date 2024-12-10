Tamil Nadu Highway Horror: CCTV Captures Truck-Bus Collision, 8 Injured In Sriperumbudur Crash

Horrific CCTV footage of the incident, now widely shared online, shows the harrowing moment when two pedestrians were crushed under the bus during the collision. Emergency services rushed the injured, including passengers, the truck driver, and the pedestrians, to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. While initial reports confirm that the victims are in stable condition, authorities have yet to release details about the severity of their injuries.

The footage, which vividly captures the crash and its aftermath, has sparked outrage and raised critical questions about road safety on major highways. Police are analyzing the video to determine if the truck driver’s speeding or other factors caused the crash. The collision highlights the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved safety measures on busy highways like the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the urgent need for comprehensive road safety reforms in India.

