Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Tamil Nadu Highway Horror: CCTV Captures Truck-Bus Collision, 8 Injured In Sriperumbudur Crash

A shocking truck-bus collision on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Sriperumbudur left eight injured and crushed two pedestrians. Viral CCTV footage captures the horrific accident, with investigations ongoing into its cause.

Tamil Nadu Highway Horror: CCTV Captures Truck-Bus Collision, 8 Injured In Sriperumbudur Crash
A devastating road accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, left eight people injured early this morning, December 10. A container truck collided with a private bus attempting to turn at a signal, dragging the vehicle along the road before both crashed into an electricity pole. The impact caused the bus to overturn, resulting in significant damage and chaos.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

 

Horrific CCTV footage of the incident, now widely shared online, shows the harrowing moment when two pedestrians were crushed under the bus during the collision. Emergency services rushed the injured, including passengers, the truck driver, and the pedestrians, to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. While initial reports confirm that the victims are in stable condition, authorities have yet to release details about the severity of their injuries.

The footage, which vividly captures the crash and its aftermath, has sparked outrage and raised critical questions about road safety on major highways. Police are analyzing the video to determine if the truck driver’s speeding or other factors caused the crash. The collision highlights the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved safety measures on busy highways like the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the urgent need for comprehensive road safety reforms in India.

ALSO READ: TN Govt. Introduces Bill For Entertainment Tax On Concerts, Shows And Dramas – Here’s What You Need To Know

CCTV footage viral Chennai-Bengaluru highway accident highway collision Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur truck-bus crash Tamil Nadu road accident

