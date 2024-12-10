Tamil Nadu Highway Horror: CCTV Captures Truck-Bus Collision, 8 Injured In Sriperumbudur Crash

A devastating road accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, left eight people injured early this morning, December 10. A container truck collided with a private bus attempting to turn at a signal, dragging the vehicle along the road before both crashed into an electricity pole. The impact caused the bus to overturn, resulting in significant damage and chaos.
చెన్నై-బెంగళూరు హైవే నడిరోడ్డుపై ఘోర ప్రమాదం…
రోడ్డు క్రాస్ చేస్తుండగా ప్రైవేటు బస్సును ఢీకొట్టిన కంటైనర్.
కంటైనర్ ఢీకొట్టడంతో బోల్తా పడిన బస్సు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో 10 మందికి తీవ్ర గాయాలు.. మరికొందరి పరిస్థితి విషమం. pic.twitter.com/TaHiTGRtVR
— ChotaNews (@ChotaNewsTelugu) December 10, 2024