The Tamil Nadu DMK government introduced a bill in the state assembly allowing local bodies to levy an entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, and shows, including those hosted by educational institutions. (READ MORE BELOW)

In a significant move, the DMK government of Tamil Nadu has introduced a new bill aimed at enabling local bodies to levy an entertainment tax on various events such as concerts, dramas, and shows. The bill, introduced on Monday in the Tamil Nadu state assembly, amends the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainment Tax Act, 2017, which previously allowed local bodies to collect taxes on amusement but excluded institutions hosting cultural and entertainment events. With this bill, local bodies will now have the authority to collect taxes on concerts, dramas, and shows conducted by educational institutions as well.

The bill is a part of a series of legislative amendments coming amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly session. On the first day of the two-day session, as many as 10 bills were introduced, with a few among them drawing notable attention. Some of the bills proposed include those to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act of 1999 and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act of 1987. There were also amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings (Licensing) Act, 1985, which aim at simplifying the procedure for granting licenses for public buildings.

Among the several bills presented, the Tamil Nadu assembly also responded to concerns raised by opposition parties, in this case, the AIADMK, on a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act of 2019. The AIADMK voiced its objections when the bill was introduced. In addition to these, amendments were brought in to the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Act, 2017, providing for a conditional waiver of interest and penalties on demand notices issued under the Central and State GST Acts.

Another bill that was presented included amendment of the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, and the Chennai University Act, 1923. These amendments are aimed at updating and improving regulation for higher education institutions in the state.

In a move that has drawn much notice, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian announced that he would be withdrawing the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022. The bill had been approved in the assembly on October 19, 2022. It had given the state government the right to take charge of the management of Erode’s Chikkaiah Naicker College.

Introducing the entertainment tax bill would be an attempt to respond to local needs in terms of finance, while ensuring that institutions participating in cultural and entertaining activities also pay their share of state revenues. Only time will tell how it will impact educational institutions and cultural events across the state.

With the assembly session set to continue tomorrow, the passing of these bills is expected to create further discussions about their implications for local governance, education, and entertainment industries in Tamil Nadu.

