WATCH | AI Cameras Prevent Elephants From Train Collisions In Odisha: A Win For Wildlife Protection

AI cameras installed in Odisha’s Rourkela Forest Division are successfully preventing elephant-train collisions, saving wildlife lives. The initiative, supported by RSP’s conservation plan, uses AI technology to alert railway authorities and stop trains in time. (READ MORE BELOW)

In Odisha, elephants have long faced the danger of being hit by trains on railway tracks, a problem that has led to numerous accidents over the years. However, a new initiative using AI cameras has provided a promising solution to this issue. Installed in the Rourkela Forest Division, these AI cameras are now actively helping to prevent potential collisions by detecting elephants and alerting railway authorities in time.

The AI cameras, which are strategically placed along the railway tracks, have successfully averted another such accident, as highlighted in a post by Susanta Nanda, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The now-viral video shared by Nanda shows a herd of elephants approaching the railway line. The black-and-white AI camera captures the elephants’ movements, zooming in and sending immediate alerts to the control room. These alerts allow the authorities to stop the train, ensuring the elephants’ safety.

AI camera captures & zooms into the elephants approaching the railway line, sending alerts to the control room for stopping the train.

We had solutions. Happy to see that the ones implemented are now giving results.These 4 cameras along the track was part of mitigation measures. pic.twitter.com/RBNe0hPOnl — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 8, 2024

Nanda shared his satisfaction with the implementation of this technology, stating, “We had solutions. Happy to see that the ones implemented are now giving results.” He further explained that the four AI cameras were funded by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) as part of its site-specific wildlife conservation plan. The initiative was initially piloted in the Rourkela Forest Division, but it is now set to be expanded to other regions, such as Keonjhar and Bonai Forest Divisions. This scaling up of the project marks a significant step towards protecting wildlife from train-related accidents.

The positive feedback on Nanda’s post reflected the growing support for the use of technology in wildlife conservation. One user commented, “Feels so good to see, apt use of tech. Maybe in the future, we can use this tech for locating poachers as well.” Nanda responded, sharing that similar technology is already in use at the Simlipal Tiger Reserve for anti-poaching efforts. Others expressed excitement about expanding this technology to other places, recognizing its potential to save lives and protect wildlife.

This initiative is seen as a major success in using artificial intelligence for wildlife protection, demonstrating how technology can play a vital role in preserving animal life and improving safety. The system’s successful implementation in Odisha is a model that can be adopted in other regions, ensuring that both wildlife and human life remain safe.

As this project moves forward, the potential for wider application of AI in wildlife conservation seems more promising than ever. It serves as an inspiring example of how innovation and technology can make a real difference in addressing environmental and wildlife-related challenges.

