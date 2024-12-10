Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Bengaluru Sees Warm December Start, With Heavy Rain Forecasted For The Week Ahead: REPORT

Bengaluru residents are experiencing warmer-than-usual temperatures this December, exceeding seasonal averages. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain on Thursday, which could bring some relief.

Bengaluru Sees Warm December Start, With Heavy Rain Forecasted For The Week Ahead: REPORT

Residents of Bengaluru are experiencing an unusually warm start to December, with daily temperatures surpassing the typical seasonal averages. The city’s weather has been affected by a combination of factors, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is likely to see heavy rainfall on Thursday, with lighter showers expected for the rest of the week. This change in weather is likely to bring a slight dip in temperatures, but the city will remain warmer than usual for now.

N Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, spoke about the ongoing weather conditions. He mentioned that the northeast monsoon, which usually helps to lower temperatures in the city, could extend into early January this year, delaying the usual arrival of winter. The city had experienced a temporary dip in temperatures toward the end of November, due to a recent cyclonic system. However, the lack of rainfall in neighboring regions, such as Kolar and Krishnagiri, along with parts of Tamil Nadu, has brought in warmer easterly winds that are keeping temperatures above average in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8°C and a minimum temperature of 18.9°C—both 1.9°C and 2.5°C higher than the seasonal norms. Historical data from 1981 to 2010 shows that Bengaluru’s typical December temperatures are around 26.5°C during the day and 16.2°C at night. While this warmth is unusual, it is still below the record high of 31.4°C, which was recorded on December 27, 2018.

Looking ahead, the city is set to experience rain over the next few days, which will help bring down the temperatures. The forecast indicates that Bengaluru and its surrounding areas will likely experience partly cloudy skies, with mist in the mornings. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C, and minimum temperatures will remain around 18°C until Wednesday.

Despite the warmer-than-usual weather, Bengaluru had previously received some relief from the heat due to cyclone Fengal. The cyclone brought light to moderate showers, which temporarily lowered the temperatures. However, the effects of the cyclone are now subsiding, and the city is returning to a milder but still warm climate.

Bengaluru residents are now bracing for more rain, with the promise of a cooler end to the week. As the northeast monsoon extends into the early weeks of January, the city will continue to experience shifting weather patterns that could delay the usual chill of winter.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

