Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Tuesday morning. The clash erupted after a night of tense standoff in the city’s Harwan area, which began on Monday evening. The security forces had been tracking specific intelligence that pointed to the presence of terrorists in the area, prompting them to launch a focused operation.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, a joint operation was launched after receiving detailed intelligence inputs. This led to the deployment of security forces in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest. The forces initiated a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), tightening their hold on the area, where the terrorists were believed to be hiding. The police confirmed that firing was exchanged during the operation, and the forces maintained a tight perimeter around the suspected hideout.

“Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of security forces launched the CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest,” the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Contact was established, and the operation is in progress. Further details will follow.”

Security Forces Maintain Vigil, Operation Continues

As the situation continued overnight, security forces kept a strict vigil on the ground. Video footage from the encounter site showed personnel on high alert, monitoring the streets and ensuring no further escalation. The forces resumed the operation with the first light of Tuesday morning, continuing their search for any remaining militants.

Earlier reports indicated that the operation was based on intelligence about terrorist activity in the area. These efforts were part of a larger strategy to clear areas of terrorist elements who have been active in the region. The operation also led to heightened surveillance and additional reinforcements to ensure the terrorists would not escape.

Meanwhile, another incident took place in Udhampur, where a village defense guard (VDG) reportedly shot himself on the same night. This incident comes in the wake of the abduction and killing of two VDGs in Kishtwar district last month. The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, had been abducted by terrorists while taking their cattle for grazing in the Munzla Dhar forest. The bodies of the two guards were later discovered, prompting a large-scale search operation by the army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Terrorist Group Claims Responsibility for Recent Killings

The Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the abduction and murder of the VDGs in Kishtwar. In a chilling message, the group warned others who might be considering joining the village defense force, urging them to “learn from the incident.” This statement reflects the ongoing threats posed by terrorist groups in the region, as they continue to target local security forces and civilians.

This encounter highlights the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are engaged in continuous operations to curb the influence and activities of militant groups in the region.

