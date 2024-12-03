Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Vijay Shanker, the former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), passed away on Tuesday morning at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after a prolonged battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. A close family member confirmed the news, sharing, “It is with a lot of pain and sadness, we wish to inform you about the demise of our husband/father, Shri Vijay Shanker, Former Director CBI on 03 December 2024.”

The family member added that Shanker’s remains would be donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in accordance with his last wish.

Shanker was a distinguished officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), belonging to the 1969 batch. He served as the Director of the CBI from December 2005 to July 2008, during which time the agency handled several sensitive and high-profile cases. Among the key investigations under his leadership were the Mecca Masjid and Malegaon bombings, as well as the controversial Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

A Legacy of Service

Throughout his career, Shanker earned a reputation for his strong leadership, integrity, and dedication to justice. His contributions to the Indian police force and the CBI have left a lasting impact on the country’s law enforcement landscape.

Vijay Shanker’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and admirers, who remember him for his commitment to serving the nation and his profound influence on the Indian police system.