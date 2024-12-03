Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
BJP Leader Meets Unwell Eknath Shinde; Fadnavis Likely Maharashtra CM

The suspense over Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister will end on December 4, as the state BJP legislature party is set to elect its new leader, according to a senior BJP leader.

The suspense over Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister will end on December 4, as the state BJP legislature party is set to elect its new leader, according to a senior BJP leader. The announcement will be made during a meeting at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning, with the swearing-in ceremony slated for December 5.

Fadnavis Likely CM; Allies Tipped for Dy CM Roles

While Devendra Fadnavis is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post, BJP’s allies in the Mahayuti alliance, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are expected to receive the Deputy CM positions. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has expressed his willingness to support the BJP in securing the top post.

The BJP has appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as central observers for the legislature party meeting. The Mahayuti alliance had a commanding victory in the assembly elections, securing 230 of 288 seats, with BJP winning 132, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41.

Shrikant Shinde Rejects Deputy CM Speculation

Amid speculation that he could be a candidate for the Deputy CM position, Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, refuted the claims. “I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. Even after the Lok Sabha elections, I had a chance to become a minister in the central government, but I declined to focus on party work. I will continue to serve my Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena,” he clarified.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar addressed reports suggesting a possible increase in the Ladki Bahin scheme grant from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month, effective Bhaubeej next year. He stated, “This decision lies with the state cabinet, and no final announcement has been made.”

Filed under

BJP Fadnavis Shrikant Shinde

