‘The Iron Age began On Tamil Soil’ Says Tamil Nadu Chief Miniter MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the Iron Age began in the world from the land of Tamil.

“From the land of Tamil only the iron age began. Not only for India but for the whole world…5,300 years ago Iron melting technology was introduced in Tamil land. It was confirmed based on the evidence from recent excavations and also found Iron in Tamil land was introduced 4000 years BC,” Stalin said during the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new open-air museum in Keezhadi and museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

“Based on results from world-renowned institutions, the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of 4th millennium B.C.E., establishing that iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago,” the Chief Minister said.

Stalin said that what was written in Tamil ancient literature was now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of DMK’s ‘Dravidian model of government’.

A new open-air museum, spanning 4.48 acres and costing Rs 17.10 crore, is set to showcase the rich archaeological finds of the Sangam Age, including impressive brick constructions, ring wells, and workshops. Designed using local construction methods, the museum will replicate the culture and way of life of ancient Tamils, featuring exhibits on Vaigai and Keezhadi, agriculture, water management, attire, ornaments, sea commerce, and more 1.

To enhance accessibility, a new website for Keezhadi will be launched, offering a virtual tour for those unable to visit the museum in person.

The museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram will highlight the seafaring abilities, sea commerce, and ship-building skills of the Cholas during King Rajendra Cholan I’s reign, who established the capital between 1012 and 1044 AD. Archaeological explorations have uncovered remarkable artifacts, including brick constructions, roof tiles, iron and copper artifacts, and porcelain tiles.

