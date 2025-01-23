Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Chennai Protest Against Seeman’s Remarks On Periyar: Hundreds Detained, Tensions Escalate

The protest, which took place near Seeman's residence in Neelankarai on the outskirts of Chennai, resulted in the arrest of a large number of protesters.

A major protest erupted in Chennai on Wednesday as various groups, including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and the May-17 Movement, gathered to condemn controversial remarks made by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman about social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy. The protest, which took place near Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai on the outskirts of Chennai, resulted in the arrest of a large number of protesters.

Why Did the Protest Happen?

The protest was sparked by Seeman’s recent comments, which many saw as offensive to the legacy of Periyar. Seeman reportedly criticized Periyar’s ideals, which are foundational to Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. In response, activists from over 30 organizations, including TPDK and the May-17 Movement, announced their intention to besiege Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai as an act of protest against his remarks.

What Happened During the Protest?

On the day of the protest, activists gathered near Palavakkam, a short distance from Seeman’s residence. Led by figures such as Thirumurugan Gandhi and Kovai Ramakrishnan, they raised slogans against Seeman and burned his effigy. They also carried banners criticizing his statements about Periyar. In retaliation, NTK supporters, including members of the party’s women’s wing, gathered at Seeman’s house in a show of solidarity. The NTK supporters raised counter-slogans and stood guard at the residence.

A large police force was deployed to prevent any violence between the two groups. As the protest intensified, the police detained many of the demonstrators and held them at a nearby government community hall.

Current Situation: Has the Protest Stopped?

As of January 23, the protest appears to have been temporarily halted, with the main group of protesters being detained. However, tensions remain high. Seeman, speaking to the media outside his residence, defended his remarks, claiming that Dravidian politics was losing its influence while Tamil nationalism was on the rise.

Despite his defense, the controversy surrounding his comments continues to stir political debates in Tamil Nadu, where Periyar’s influence has long been significant. Many political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, align themselves with Periyar’s ideology, and any criticism of his legacy is met with strong reactions.

Seeman’s remarks have led to legal action, with over 100 police stations in Tamil Nadu filing cases against him. He has stated that he will present evidence in court to support his views. Meanwhile, activists continue to criticize him for spreading false statements about Periyar, a figure who played a key role in shaping Tamil Nadu’s social and political landscape.

Why This Protest Matters

The protest is significant as it highlights the ongoing ideological divide in Tamil Nadu politics. While Periyar’s views have long been championed by major political parties, Seeman’s challenge to these beliefs has sparked a broader debate about Tamil nationalism versus Dravidian politics. The event also raises questions about law enforcement’s role in preventing clashes and maintaining public order.

While the protest has temporarily died down, the underlying political tensions and controversies are far from over. Both sides are likely to continue their efforts, with future legal battles and protests potentially on the horizon. The controversy over Seeman’s comments on Periyar is set to remain a hot topic in Tamil Nadu politics.

