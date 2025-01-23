Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

No Virus, No Bacteria, Just a Toxin: Jitendra Singh On Jammu And Kashmir Deaths

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that a toxin, not infection, caused the unexplained deaths of 17 people in J&K's Rajouri. Neurotoxins linked to brain swelling were identified. Union Home Minister Amit Shah formed a high-level team for further investigation.

Advertisement
No Virus, No Bacteria, Just a Toxin: Jitendra Singh On Jammu And Kashmir Deaths

An unidentified illness that has claimed 17 lives and affected 38 others in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been attributed to neurotoxins, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Singh ruled out any bacterial or viral infection as the cause. “The first test conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow, CSIR, showed there was no infection, no virus, and no bacteria. It was just a toxin,” Singh said, adding that further tests are underway to identify the specific toxin.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri’s Badhal on Tuesday to assess the situation. He highlighted the efforts of the health department and other agencies in addressing the crisis. “Tests were conducted, and we concluded that no bacteria or virus caused these deaths,” Abdullah stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken serious note of the issue, directing the formation of an inter-ministerial team to probe the matter. Led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the team aims to uncover the causes behind these unexplained deaths, which have occurred over the past six weeks.

Findings on the Mystery Disease

Since December 2024, the illness has resulted in 17 fatalities and impacted 38 others in the region. Despite the alarming figures, the health department has assured that there is no immediate need to declare a public health emergency.

Dr. A.S. Bhatia, Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, disclosed during a press conference that all deceased individuals exhibited a common symptom: brain swelling, or edema. Further analysis revealed that neurotoxins detected in samples from the deceased were responsible for causing significant brain damage.

Neurotoxins are hazardous substances that impair the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. These toxins can cause mild discomfort, severe neurological damage, or even death by disrupting nerve signal transmission.

Health experts emphasized the urgency of identifying the specific toxin involved. “A long series of toxins are being tested,” said Minister Singh. “If there is any mischief involved, it will soon come to light.”

Investigation Intensifies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive has fast-tracked the investigation, with national laboratories analyzing samples to isolate the toxin. The inter-ministerial team is working in tandem with local health authorities to determine the root cause and implement preventive measures.

As Rajouri residents remain on edge, officials have assured that every effort is being made to resolve the mystery behind these deaths. Authorities believe identifying the neurotoxin will help prevent further casualties and bring relief to the affected community.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Filed under

amit shah Jammu and Kashmir Jitendra Singh Rajouri

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Post-Brexit Reset: Is UK Joining The Pan-European Trade Agreement?

Post-Brexit Reset: Is UK Joining The Pan-European Trade Agreement?

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Oxfam India In FCRA Violation Case

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Oxfam India In FCRA Violation Case

CCPA Issued Notices To Ola, Uber Over Alleged Differential Pricing: Pralhad Joshi

CCPA Issued Notices To Ola, Uber Over Alleged Differential Pricing: Pralhad Joshi

AAP, BJP, And Congress Unveil Election Manifestos With Promises To Address Voter Concerns

AAP, BJP, And Congress Unveil Election Manifestos With Promises To Address Voter Concerns

‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox