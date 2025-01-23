Home
Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals on January 23, restricting traffic on major routes. Metro services will operate as usual, but heavy vehicles are restricted.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for commuters regarding the Republic Day parade’s full dress rehearsal scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2025. To ensure smooth proceedings, traffic restrictions will be implemented in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

As per the advisory, the parade will follow the route: Vijay Chowk > Kartavyapath > C-Hexagon > R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose > Tilak Marg > Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg > Netaji Subhash Marg > Red Fort.

Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced the following restrictions:

  • Traffic movement will be prohibited from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting 6:00 PM on January 22 until the parade concludes.
  • No cross-traffic will be allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11:00 PM on January 22.
  • C-Hexagon will remain closed from 9:15 AM on January 23 until the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
  • Both directions of Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will be closed for traffic from 10:30 AM on January 23.

Suggested Alternate Routes

Commuters are advised to use the following routes to avoid disruptions:

North-South Corridor:

  • Ashram Chowk > Sarai Kale Khan > IP Flyover > Rajghat > Ring Road
  • Madarsa > Lodhi Road T-Point > Aurobindo Marg > AIIMS Chowk > Ring Road > Dhaula Kuan > Shankar Road > Mandir Marg

East-West Corridor:

  • Ring Road > Bhairon Road > Mathura Road > Lodhi Road > AIIMS Chowk > Dhaula Kuan > Shankar Road > Mandir Marg
  • Ring Road > ISBT > Chandgi Ram Akhara > IP College > Mall Road > Azadpur > Punjabi Bagh

Metro Services and Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

Delhi Metro services will remain operational at all stations during the rehearsal. However, the entry of heavy goods vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles will be restricted from Delhi borders from 9:00 PM on January 22 until the rehearsal concludes on January 23. Essential services are exempted from this restriction.

Republic Day at Chhatrasal Stadium

For the Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium on January 25, special traffic arrangements have been made. Alternate routes include:

  • Inner Ring Road from IP College to Azadpur Chowk
  • GTK Road from Shakti Nagar to Azadpur Chowk
  • Burari Chowk to Vijay Nagar T-Point via Camp Chowk

The event will be hosted by Chief Minister Atishi, with an expected attendance of around 250 buses and 1,000 light vehicles, potentially leading to congestion around the stadium.

Security Preparations and Aerial Restrictions

Security measures are in full swing ahead of Republic Day on January 26. Delhi Police has banned all sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, drones, and hot air balloons, until February 1, 2025. Violators of this order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Filed under

Delhi traffic advisory Republic Day celebration Republic Day parade 2025

