India To Create Consortium For Global Port Management: Report

India is planning to establish a consortium for managing global ports, with public sector enterprises taking equity stakes, according to a report by The Economic Times. The new entity, Bharat Global Ltd, will include Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation, Sagarmala Development Company, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) as key stakeholders.

As part of this initiative, Bharat Container Shipping Line will be launched within SCI to address disruptions in global trade.

The consortium will aim to replicate the Chabahar port model at other strategic locations, the report added.

