Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India To Create Consortium For Global Port Management: Report

India is set to create a consortium for global port operations, involving key public sector companies like Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation, Sagarmala Development Company, and Shipping Corporation of India.

India To Create Consortium For Global Port Management: Report

India is planning to establish a consortium for managing global ports, with public sector enterprises taking equity stakes, according to a report by The Economic Times. The new entity, Bharat Global Ltd, will include Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation, Sagarmala Development Company, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) as key stakeholders.

As part of this initiative, Bharat Container Shipping Line will be launched within SCI to address disruptions in global trade.

The consortium will aim to replicate the Chabahar port model at other strategic locations, the report added.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)

ALSO READHUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Filed under

Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And...

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya...

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

Entertainment

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox