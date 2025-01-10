Tirupati Stampede: Son Found Out About Mother’s Death Through Video

A peaceful pilgrimage turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for an 18-year-old from Visakhapatnam after his mother was among six devotees killed in a stampede at the Tirupati temple.

A peaceful pilgrimage turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for an 18-year-old from Visakhapatnam after his mother was among six devotees killed in a stampede at the Tirupati temple. The incident occurred during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens at Vishnu Nivasam on Wednesday night.

A Son’s Loss During Tirupati Pilgrimage

Kandipalli Mahendra Varaprasad, a young devotee observing the Govinda Mala Deeksha, discovered the death of his mother, K. Shanthi (38), through a viral video circulating on social media.

“I lost everything in my life, my future is uncertain,” Varaprasad said, his voice filled with grief.

He and his father, Venkatesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, had desperately searched for Shanthi for several hours before coming across the tragic video that confirmed the worst.

The family, like many others, had traveled to Tirupati for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Varaprasad recounted their earlier visits, saying, “We had a peaceful Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala in 2024 and 2023. We had expected to have a pleasant pilgrimage this year as well. But the trip turned tragic for our family. I lost my mother.”

Tirupati Stampede

On Wednesday night, Varaprasad, his father, and Shanthi lined up near Vishnu Nivasam to collect tokens for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. What should have been a sacred moment of devotion quickly spiraled into chaos as a stampede broke out amidst the crowd.

Shanthi, a resident of Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, was one of six devotees who lost their lives in the incident. The stampede has left families mourning loved ones and raised serious concerns about crowd management during significant religious events.

Pilgrimage Led To Loss

Varaprasad’s life has been upended by the tragedy. “I lost my mother,” he repeated, struggling to come to terms with the loss. The family, who had found comfort and joy in their previous pilgrimages, now faces an uncertain future.

As the authorities investigate the cause of the stampede, questions linger about how such a tragic incident could occur during a time meant for spiritual peace and devotion.