Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident in the National Capital – Delhi, a case of triple murder has been unfolded from Neb Sarai. According to initial information, man his wife and daughter have been murdered. The son had gone for a morning walk and when he came back he saw that all three had been murdered.

Triple murder in Delhi | Three people from a house including a man, his wife and daughter, in the Neb Sarai area of ​​South Delhi were stabbed to death. Their son-fourth member of the family had gone out for a walk. Police are present at the spot. More details awaited: Delhi…

The victims of the tragic incident have been identified as Rajesh (55), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23). The incident came to light when their son returned home from a morning walk and discovered that his parents and sister had been fatally stabbed. This alarming discovery caused a commotion in the neighborhood, according to the police.

Upon receiving the report, Delhi Police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have stated that they are examining the case from all possible angles to determine the motive and circumstances behind the crime.