Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

According to initial information, man his wife and daughter have been murdered. The son had gone for a morning walk and when he came back he saw that all three had been murdered.

Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident in the National Capital – Delhi, a case of triple murder has been unfolded from Neb Sarai. According to initial information, man his wife and daughter have been murdered. The son had gone for a morning walk and when he came back he saw that all three had been murdered.

The victims of the tragic incident have been identified as Rajesh (55), Komal (47), and their daughter Kavita (23). The incident came to light when their son returned home from a morning walk and discovered that his parents and sister had been fatally stabbed. This alarming discovery caused a commotion in the neighborhood, according to the police.

Upon receiving the report, Delhi Police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have stated that they are examining the case from all possible angles to determine the motive and circumstances behind the crime.

More detailes awaited…….

Filed under

Breaking news Neb Sarai Triple murder In South Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Digital Arrest Scam: India’s I4C Initiative Proves Successful; Centre Blocks 59K Whatsapp Accounts

Digital Arrest Scam: India’s I4C Initiative Proves Successful; Centre Blocks 59K Whatsapp Accounts

Bangladesh Suspends Agartala Consular Services After Security Breach

Bangladesh Suspends Agartala Consular Services After Security Breach

Global Market Update: Asian Markets Rattle Amid South Korea’s Brief Martial Law Crisis

Global Market Update: Asian Markets Rattle Amid South Korea’s Brief Martial Law Crisis

ISRO Set to Launch PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota

ISRO Set to Launch PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota

Pune Hit And Run Case: Man Dragged On The Bonnet Of A Audi For 4 Km

Pune Hit And Run Case: Man Dragged On The Bonnet Of A Audi For 4...

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox