TTD Tightens Rules: No Political Or Hate Speeches Allowed At Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has banned all political and hate speeches from being delivered near the Tirumala temple as a measure of preserving its sanctity. This follows recent complaints about speeches that threatened to disrupt the environment.

The reason behind this decision has been recent incidents of political leaders and individuals making inflammatory statements within the vicinity of the Tirumala temple, disrupting its peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

Decision By TTD To Maintain Sanctity

The newly constituted TTD trust board, headed by chairman BR Naidu, adopted a resolution at its inaugural meeting to maintain the sanctity and divine atmosphere of Tirumala. Resolution No. 93 strictly prohibits any form of political or hate speeches at the temple premises, emphasizing the maintenance of serenity at the sacred location. The board threatened legal action against violators and said that they would fight to protect the sanctity of the seven hills.

“The decision was taken to strictly maintain the serenity and divine atmosphere at Tirumala, preserving the sanctity of the seven hills,” the resolution noted. The TTD authorities have voiced concerns over the negative impact of political statements made by elected representatives during their visits, which have, in the past, hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Along with this, TTD has expressed its concern over the increased trend of photo and video shoots by celebrities, politicians, and visitors inside the temple. The board has thus restricted such activities since it hampers the sacred atmosphere and disturbs the concentration of the devotees.

Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subrahmanyam, who has himself been the Executive Officer of TTD in the past, confirmed that such rules were in place for some time and violators had been punished in the past. He supported the resolution of the present board by reiterating the sacred nature of the temple.

Celebrity Shoots Controversies

Several controversies have erupted surrounding unauthorized photo and video shoots within the temple precincts. Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, who is a filmmaker, shot some scene near the temple. Video reels shot by YSRCP MLA Duvvada Srinivas and his better half, Duvvala Madhuri, too became a controversy. TTD officials argued that such acts go against the sacred ambiance of the place and disturb the feelings of the devotees.

While TTD’s ban includes unauthorized photo shoots, the board clarified that VIPs, including politicians, can speak on topics related to Hindu Sanatana Dharma, pilgrim services, and TTD administration during their visits. Any political discourse, however, will remain barred in the temple’s sacred space.

