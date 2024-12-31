Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Two Arrested For Assaulting Army Officer At Kerala NCC Camp”: Kerala Police

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Army officer during a protest at an NCC camp in Thrikkakkara, near Kochi, following a suspected food poisoning incident.

“Two Arrested For Assaulting Army Officer At Kerala NCC Camp”: Kerala Police

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Army officer during a protest at an NCC camp in Thrikkakkara, near Kochi, following a suspected food poisoning incident.

The altercation occurred on the night of December 23, when tensions escalated over the illness of several cadets at the camp.

According to Thrikkakkara Police Commissioner P. Vimaladitya, the officer assaulted was Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala Battalion of the NCC. “In the Thrikkakkara camp incident, two people have been arrested who were involved in the manhandling of the officer from the forces (Army).

Further probe is underway. Legal action will be initiated against those who are involved,” Vimaladitya said.

The protest erupted after approximately 75 cadets fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. Many experienced severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, fatigue, and fainting. The cadets were rushed to various hospitals for treatment, and their conditions have since been reported as stable.

The situation at the camp grew volatile as concerns over the health crisis mounted, leading to a group of individuals entering the camp and allegedly attacking the officer. Authorities took swift action to address the unrest and health concerns by dissolving the NCC camp at KMM College, Thrikkakkara, in the early hours of December 26.

In response to the incident, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has ordered a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the food poisoning. Additionally, the health department of Thrikkakkara Municipality conducted an inspection of the camp premises to identify any lapses in hygiene or food safety.

Investigations into the assault and the food poisoning incident are ongoing. Authorities have assured strict legal measures against those responsible for the officer’s assault and any negligence contributing to the cadets’ illnesses.

Read More: KT Rama Rao’s Arrest Paused Till Verdict On His Petition In Formula E Racing Case

Filed under

Kerala NCC Camp

Advertisement

Also Read

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve...

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile Picture

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile...

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Declared The Poorest: ADR Report 

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee...

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox