“Two Arrested For Assaulting Army Officer At Kerala NCC Camp”: Kerala Police

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Army officer during a protest at an NCC camp in Thrikkakkara, near Kochi, following a suspected food poisoning incident.

The altercation occurred on the night of December 23, when tensions escalated over the illness of several cadets at the camp.

According to Thrikkakkara Police Commissioner P. Vimaladitya, the officer assaulted was Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala Battalion of the NCC. “In the Thrikkakkara camp incident, two people have been arrested who were involved in the manhandling of the officer from the forces (Army).

Further probe is underway. Legal action will be initiated against those who are involved,” Vimaladitya said.

The protest erupted after approximately 75 cadets fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. Many experienced severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, fatigue, and fainting. The cadets were rushed to various hospitals for treatment, and their conditions have since been reported as stable.

The situation at the camp grew volatile as concerns over the health crisis mounted, leading to a group of individuals entering the camp and allegedly attacking the officer. Authorities took swift action to address the unrest and health concerns by dissolving the NCC camp at KMM College, Thrikkakkara, in the early hours of December 26.

In response to the incident, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has ordered a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the food poisoning. Additionally, the health department of Thrikkakkara Municipality conducted an inspection of the camp premises to identify any lapses in hygiene or food safety.

Investigations into the assault and the food poisoning incident are ongoing. Authorities have assured strict legal measures against those responsible for the officer’s assault and any negligence contributing to the cadets’ illnesses.

