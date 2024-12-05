Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Uber Ordered To Pay ₹54,000 To Delhi Resident For Delayed Cab Service

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a ruling by the district commission, requiring Uber to compensate a complainant for failing to provide timely cab service, which led to a missed flight and significant distress.

Uber Ordered To Pay ₹54,000 To Delhi Resident For Delayed Cab Service

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a ruling by the district commission, requiring Uber to compensate a complainant for failing to provide timely cab service, which led to a missed flight and significant distress. Uber’s failure to address the issue, despite multiple complaints and a legal notice, was classified as a “deficiency in service.”

In November 2022, Upendra Singh, the complainant, had booked an Uber at 3:15 AM to reach the Delhi airport. However, the cab never arrived, and despite numerous attempts to contact the company, Uber did not respond. Singh and his wife were forced to hire a local taxi, arriving at the airport only by 5:15 AM, causing them to miss their flight to Indore.

Due to the missed flight, Singh and his wife could only spend less than 12 hours with their family in Indore before needing to return to Delhi on their pre-booked tickets. Singh sought resolution from Uber but was met with no response, leading him to send a legal notice to the company in November 2021. After Uber ignored the notice, Singh filed a complaint with the Delhi District Commission.

Consumer Commission’s Ruling

The district commission had earlier ordered Uber to pay ₹24,100 as compensation to Singh and an additional ₹30,000 for mental distress and legal costs. The State Commission upheld this decision, criticizing Uber for its failure to provide a valid explanation for the delay and its lack of communication with the complainant.

The State Commission emphasized that Uber, as a service provider, is responsible for ensuring timely and efficient transportation services. “As a service provider facilitating the transportation process, the appellant (Uber) has an obligation to ensure services are provided without undue delay or inconvenience,” the bench noted. “Its inability to deliver on this responsibility constitutes a clear deficiency in service, and the appellant must be held accountable for the resultant harm caused to the complainant.”

Read More : Indian Army And J&K Police Launch Search Operation in Tral Following Terrorist Attack

Filed under

Delayed Cab Uber Uber Fined

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Improve As Temperatures Drop To Season’s Lowest

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Improve As Temperatures Drop To Season’s Lowest

Maharastra Oath Ceremony : Over 40,000 People To Attend The Ceremony

Maharastra Oath Ceremony : Over 40,000 People To Attend The Ceremony

Faridabad: Gangster On Bail Injured In Shootout

Faridabad: Gangster On Bail Injured In Shootout

Gary Neville Labels Arsenal Star The ‘Most Annoying Man in Football’ After Man Utd Loss

Gary Neville Labels Arsenal Star The ‘Most Annoying Man in Football’ After Man Utd Loss

Bangladesh Unrest : US Urges Protection Of Religious Rights Amid Attacks On Minorities

Bangladesh Unrest : US Urges Protection Of Religious Rights Amid Attacks On Minorities

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox