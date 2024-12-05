Uber Ordered To Pay ₹54,000 To Delhi Resident For Delayed Cab Service

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a ruling by the district commission, requiring Uber to compensate a complainant for failing to provide timely cab service, which led to a missed flight and significant distress.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a ruling by the district commission, requiring Uber to compensate a complainant for failing to provide timely cab service, which led to a missed flight and significant distress. Uber’s failure to address the issue, despite multiple complaints and a legal notice, was classified as a “deficiency in service.”

In November 2022, Upendra Singh, the complainant, had booked an Uber at 3:15 AM to reach the Delhi airport. However, the cab never arrived, and despite numerous attempts to contact the company, Uber did not respond. Singh and his wife were forced to hire a local taxi, arriving at the airport only by 5:15 AM, causing them to miss their flight to Indore.

Due to the missed flight, Singh and his wife could only spend less than 12 hours with their family in Indore before needing to return to Delhi on their pre-booked tickets. Singh sought resolution from Uber but was met with no response, leading him to send a legal notice to the company in November 2021. After Uber ignored the notice, Singh filed a complaint with the Delhi District Commission.

Consumer Commission’s Ruling

The district commission had earlier ordered Uber to pay ₹24,100 as compensation to Singh and an additional ₹30,000 for mental distress and legal costs. The State Commission upheld this decision, criticizing Uber for its failure to provide a valid explanation for the delay and its lack of communication with the complainant.

The State Commission emphasized that Uber, as a service provider, is responsible for ensuring timely and efficient transportation services. “As a service provider facilitating the transportation process, the appellant (Uber) has an obligation to ensure services are provided without undue delay or inconvenience,” the bench noted. “Its inability to deliver on this responsibility constitutes a clear deficiency in service, and the appellant must be held accountable for the resultant harm caused to the complainant.”

