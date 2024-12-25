Union Minister Giriraj Singh Recommends Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

The minister also spoke on the Bihar assembly elections that were due in 2025. According to him, the NDA would contest those elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh proposed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, for their outstanding contributions to their respective states.

During a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Begusarai, Bihar, Giriraj Singh, a prominent BJP leader, praised both leaders for their long tenure and leadership. Speaking about Nitish Kumar, Singh highlighted the significant improvements in Bihar under Kumar’s rule.

“Bihar was once known for its poor infrastructure, dilapidated roads, and underdeveloped schools. But Nitish Kumar transformed the state, taking it to new heights,” Singh said. He extended similar praise to Naveen Patnaik for his long service to Odisha, serving as CM for 24 years.

The Bharat Ratna proposal comes at a time when Nitish Kumar is a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Naveen Patnaik’s relationship with the party has been more distant following the BJP’s ousting of Patnaik’s government earlier this year.

Bihar Elections Scheduled for 2025

The minister also spoke on the Bihar assembly elections that were due in 2025. According to him, the NDA would contest those elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. It was a statement that seems aimed at quelling the speculation over Kumar’s position in the NDA, particularly following the recent comments from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the BJP of gaining strength in Kumar’s office. According to Yadav, many close aides of Kumar had reported being in touch with BJP leadership, which gave credence to the speculations of his future outside the NDA.

Singh, however, made it clear that Nitish Kumar would remain in charge of the NDA in Bihar. “There should be no misunderstandings. “The NDA will form the next government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, who has been the chief minister for many years,” he said, highlighting the political stability and governance that Kumar has brought to the state.

Singh’s recent comments come as there is conjecture regarding the NDA’s future dynamics in Bihar. Despite being a longtime BJP ally, Kumar’s position within the coalition has come under scrutiny in light of recent developments. Notwithstanding the continuous political wrangling, Singh’s remarks reaffirm the BJP’s commitment to cooperating with Kumar.

