Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UP Govt Orders Fresh Probe Into 1976 Sambhal Riots, Seeks Report In 7 Days

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the investigation into the deadly Sambhal riots that occurred 46 years ago.

UP Govt Orders Fresh Probe Into 1976 Sambhal Riots, Seeks Report In 7 Days

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the investigation into the deadly Sambhal riots that occurred 46 years ago.

The riots, which took place in what was then part of Moradabad district, resulted in the deaths of nearly 184 people. In 2010, all the accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence, but now, after decades, the state government has ordered a fresh probe.

The decision comes after MLC Shrichand Sharma submitted a letter on December 17, 2024, urging the government to investigate the riots. Home Secretary Satyendra Pratap Singh took cognizance of this letter on January 6, 2025, and instructed Sambhal’s SP, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, to submit a report within 7 days.

The investigation will be led by Additional SP Shreesh Chandra, with assistance from the District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, who has been tasked with appointing an official from the administration to join the inquiry.

The 1976 riots in Sambhal were triggered by the murder of a mosque cleric, leading to widespread violence and unrest. The city was placed under curfew for two months as the violence escalated. At the time, the Janata Party was in power, and Ram Naresh Yadav served as the Chief Minister.

The most severe of these riots occurred on March 28, 1978, when tensions between two communities over a Holika Dahan location led to widespread violence. A rumor circulated that a shopkeeper from one community had killed a person from another, igniting the riots. Many residents sought refuge in the office of SDM Ramesh Chandra Mathur, while others fled to safer areas.

Among the many stories of heroism, businessman Banwari Lal sheltered shopkeepers in his brother-in-law Murari Lal’s mansion. Tragically, rioters breached the gate with a tractor and killed 24 people inside. Curfew was imposed for over 30 days to curb the violence. The death toll from the riots is believed to have reached 184, with many bodies never recovered, and effigies were cremated in place of the victims.

Banwari Lal was among the prominent casualties. Despite warnings from his family, he went into the riot-affected area, calling everyone his brother and friend. He was captured by the rioters, who brutally mutilated him, severing his limbs. In total, 48 people were accused in connection with the violence. However, due to lack of evidence, they were all acquitted in 2010.

The judge who delivered the verdict expressed disbelief, remarking that it was incomprehensible that none of the accused had been punished more severely.

Banwari Lal’s family left Sambhal in 1995, unable to come to terms with the loss and the subsequent lack of justice.

The fresh investigation is being closely watched, as it could finally provide some measure of justice to the victims and their families after decades of uncertainty. The case serves as a painful reminder of the long-lasting scars left by communal violence and the challenges of seeking justice for such heinous crimes.

Read More: Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

Filed under

Sambhal riots

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing Tragic Stampede

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing...

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox