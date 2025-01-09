Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

The Supreme Court provided interim relief to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing that no coercive action be taken against him in connection with a case involving the alleged assault of a journalist.

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

The Supreme Court on Thursday provided interim relief to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing that no coercive action be taken against him in connection with a case involving the alleged assault of a journalist.

The bench, consisting of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, issued a notice to the state police, requesting a response within 4 weeks.

This relief came after Babu challenged the Telangana High Court’s December 23 ruling, which had denied him anticipatory bail. The case revolves around an incident in which Babu allegedly threw a wireless microphone at a journalist, causing grievous injuries.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Babu, explained that the altercation stemmed from a family dispute.

According to Rohatgi, Babu’s estranged son had entered the actor’s residence accompanied by a media crew of 20-30 people, which led to a heated confrontation. In the midst of the tension, Babu reportedly threw the microphone at the journalist. Rohatgi added that Babu was willing to issue a public apology and offer compensation for the incident if necessary.

However, the counsel representing the journalist countered the defense, stressing the severity of the injuries sustained. He revealed that the journalist had to be hospitalized for 5 days, underwent reconstructive jaw surgery, and was fed through a tube during his recovery.

The case has drawn significant attention, with the court’s decision to grant interim relief providing temporary respite to Babu as the legal proceedings continue.

Read More: Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Filed under

Mohan Babu

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail By Canadian Court

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox