Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

The Supreme Court on Thursday provided interim relief to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing that no coercive action be taken against him in connection with a case involving the alleged assault of a journalist.

The bench, consisting of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, issued a notice to the state police, requesting a response within 4 weeks.

This relief came after Babu challenged the Telangana High Court’s December 23 ruling, which had denied him anticipatory bail. The case revolves around an incident in which Babu allegedly threw a wireless microphone at a journalist, causing grievous injuries.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Babu, explained that the altercation stemmed from a family dispute.

According to Rohatgi, Babu’s estranged son had entered the actor’s residence accompanied by a media crew of 20-30 people, which led to a heated confrontation. In the midst of the tension, Babu reportedly threw the microphone at the journalist. Rohatgi added that Babu was willing to issue a public apology and offer compensation for the incident if necessary.

However, the counsel representing the journalist countered the defense, stressing the severity of the injuries sustained. He revealed that the journalist had to be hospitalized for 5 days, underwent reconstructive jaw surgery, and was fed through a tube during his recovery.

The case has drawn significant attention, with the court’s decision to grant interim relief providing temporary respite to Babu as the legal proceedings continue.

