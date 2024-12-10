Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

VIDEO: BJP Releases ‘Footage’ Of Arvind Kejriwal’s 7-Star Resort-Like ‘Sheesh-Mahal’

In a video released by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday, it showed the interiors of the bungalow, featuring luxury features such as a gym, sauna, and jacuzzi.

VIDEO: BJP Releases ‘Footage’ Of Arvind Kejriwal’s 7-Star Resort-Like ‘Sheesh-Mahal’

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls, in a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party Leader Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP accuses Kejriwal of excessive spending on the renovation of his official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road, calling it a ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ The BJP said it symbolizes corruption and misuse of public funds.

In a video released by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday, it showed the interiors of the bungalow, featuring luxury features such as a gym, sauna, and jacuzzi.

“Using public money, a seven-star resort-like residence has been built for himself, equipped with luxurious facilities. The total cost of marble, lighting, and gym equipment is estimated at ₹3.75 crore,” Sachdeva alleged.

The BJP, in the video, claimed that the renovation cost ₹42 crore, which included extensive work on interiors, fittings, and fixtures. Sachdeva also accused Kejriwal of misusing funds during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating, “While the nation was struggling with a health crisis, he was spending public money to decorate his house.”

BJP leaders, including MP Praveen Khandelwal, called the residence a “blot on democracy” and accused Kejriwal of betraying his earlier claims of leading a simple life as a “common man.” They demanded accountability and urged Kejriwal to open the house to public scrutiny.

“Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is not a chief minister’s residence; it is a museum of corruption,” Sachdeva added.

Watch the video HERE:

“Kejriwal, who once swore on his children not to take government housing, cars, or security, is now blatantly misusing public money,” said Sachdeva.

The controversy stems from renovations carried out between 2020 and 2021. The AAP, however, defended the expenses, stating the residence was built in 1942 and required urgent repairs due to leaking roofs and structural issues. The party also clarified that the house was not exclusively for Kejriwal but for successive chief ministers of Delhi.

The AAP has not yet issued an official response to the latest allegations.

ALSO READ: ‘No-Confidence Motion’ Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Here’s Why

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox