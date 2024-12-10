VIDEO: BJP Releases ‘Footage’ Of Arvind Kejriwal’s 7-Star Resort-Like ‘Sheesh-Mahal’

In a video released by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday, it showed the interiors of the bungalow, featuring luxury features such as a gym, sauna, and jacuzzi.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls, in a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party Leader Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP accuses Kejriwal of excessive spending on the renovation of his official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road, calling it a ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ The BJP said it symbolizes corruption and misuse of public funds.

In a video released by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday, it showed the interiors of the bungalow, featuring luxury features such as a gym, sauna, and jacuzzi.

“Using public money, a seven-star resort-like residence has been built for himself, equipped with luxurious facilities. The total cost of marble, lighting, and gym equipment is estimated at ₹3.75 crore,” Sachdeva alleged.

The BJP, in the video, claimed that the renovation cost ₹42 crore, which included extensive work on interiors, fittings, and fixtures. Sachdeva also accused Kejriwal of misusing funds during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating, “While the nation was struggling with a health crisis, he was spending public money to decorate his house.”

BJP leaders, including MP Praveen Khandelwal, called the residence a “blot on democracy” and accused Kejriwal of betraying his earlier claims of leading a simple life as a “common man.” They demanded accountability and urged Kejriwal to open the house to public scrutiny.

“Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is not a chief minister’s residence; it is a museum of corruption,” Sachdeva added.

“Kejriwal, who once swore on his children not to take government housing, cars, or security, is now blatantly misusing public money,” said Sachdeva.

The controversy stems from renovations carried out between 2020 and 2021. The AAP, however, defended the expenses, stating the residence was built in 1942 and required urgent repairs due to leaking roofs and structural issues. The party also clarified that the house was not exclusively for Kejriwal but for successive chief ministers of Delhi.

The AAP has not yet issued an official response to the latest allegations.

