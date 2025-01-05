Viral Video Of Tourists Stuck After Falling Into The Freezing Water At Sela Pass, Watch

A dramatic incident unfolded at Sela Pass, a popular winter tourism spot, when a group of tourists fell into the icy waters of a frozen lake after the ice suddenly gave way beneath them.

A dramatic incident unfolded at Sela Pass, a popular winter tourism spot, when a group of tourists fell into the icy waters of a frozen lake after the ice suddenly gave way beneath them. The accident took place as the visitors were exploring the snow-covered landscape, which is renowned for its stunning natural beauty.

The Incident and Quick Rescue Efforts

At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important. pic.twitter.com/UWz8xOzd57 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 5, 2025

The collapse of the ice threw the tourists into a panic, but thanks to the swift actions of local residents and onlookers, all were rescued without any fatalities. Ropes and makeshift equipment were used to pull the group out of the freezing water, and they were quickly brought to safety.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, though the incident highlights the dangers associated with winter tourism in such regions. A video of the accident quickly spread on social media, raising awareness of the risks involved.

Warnings for Winter Tourists

In light of the incident, local authorities have issued safety warnings for tourists planning to visit the area. The key precautions include:

Always venture onto frozen lakes with experienced guides who understand the ice conditions.

Be cautious while driving on snow-covered roads, which can be slippery and hazardous.

Stay alert for the possibility of snow avalanches, especially in more remote or elevated areas.

Ensure you wear appropriate, warm clothing to protect yourself against the freezing temperatures.

The Sela Pass: A Beautiful Yet Risky Destination

Sela Pass, known for its awe-inspiring views and tranquil surroundings, attracts tourists looking to enjoy the beauty of the snow-capped mountains. However, the harsh winter conditions can be dangerous if safety measures are not taken seriously. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards of exploring such remote and extreme environments.

