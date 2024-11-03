Waqf Row: New Tirumala Trust Chairman Slams AIMIM Chief Owaisi, Says ‘Waqf Board A Real Estate Company‘

Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu was appointed as chairman on October 30 by the Andhra Pradesh government. He will officially assume his position on November 6.

The newly appointed Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, pushed back against remarks made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had compared the Hindu temple trust to the Waqf Board.

Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu was appointed as chairman on October 30 by the Andhra Pradesh government. He will officially assume his position on November 6.

What did AIMIM Chief Owaisi Said?

Owaisi questioned why the TTD, which exclusively employs Hindus, should be different from the Waqf Board, which traditionally involves only Muslims in its administration.

Naidu criticising Owaisi’s framing of the issue, labeled the Waqf Board as “a real estate company” and condemning the comparison to TTD.

In a recent interview, Naidu asked, “How can a senior politician like him (Owaisi) compare the Waqf Board to TTD? I condemn his statement.”

Debate Over Hindu-Only Employment Policy

There have been an ongoing heated debate over TTD’s policy to employ only Hindus within the Tirumala temple precincts. Naidu defended the stance, asserting that only Hindus should work on temple grounds to uphold the sanctity and religious specificity of the institution.

“The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, and all our practices, rituals, and administration align with Hindu beliefs. It’s essential that those working here share this faith to preserve the temple’s sanctity,” he stated.

Naidu On Laddu Adulteration

Naidu’s appointment also coincides with a controversy surrounding allegations of adulterated ghee used in the production of TTD’s iconic laddus, a sacred offering to Lord Venkateswara.

Addressing concerns over the issue, Naidu reassured devotees that the quality of offerings has been upheld: “Everything is good now, and I can assure you of that for now.”

Support for Sanatana Dharma Board

He voiced his support for Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s recent call to establish a Sanatana Dharma Board to protect Hindu traditions. “Whatever he (Pawan Kalyan) said is 100 percent true, and I will support it,” Naidu affirmed, aligning his vision with the broader efforts to safeguard Sanatana Dharma, a Hindu philosophical and spiritual tradition.

In addition, Naidu addressed the issue of misinformation about TTD that has circulated on social media, vowing to counter false narratives and emphasizing transparency. He referenced past instances where TTD had awarded prominent individuals, such as Ratan Tata, to debunk rumors that awards were selectively distributed. “Fake news and propaganda are not right. My focus is on the future, not past events,” he asserted, promising to uphold transparency within TTD and take action against the spread of harmful rumors.

About Bollineni Naidu

Bollineni Naidu has a background in labor advocacy and a career trajectory that began at BHEL. His experience includes serving as union general secretary, representing 12,000 employees at BHEL, before moving into the media and philanthropic sectors.

As the new chairman, Naidu is set to lead a 24-member board, a body that reflects India’s diversity with representatives from multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Notable members include former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella.

He has also mentioned prioritizing, enhancing the temple’s infrastructure, improving darshan (viewing) facilities, and expanding access for the millions of devotees who visit annually.

ALSO READ: Waqf Board Claims Ownership Of 53 Historic Monuments In State