Watch Viral Video Of DySP Sexually Harassing Woman Who Approached To Lodge A Complaint

A shocking case of alleged sexual misconduct involving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ramachandrappa from Madhugiri division has come to light, igniting widespread public anger. The incident, reportedly captured on video, shows inappropriate behavior with a woman complainant and has been circulating widely on social media.

The incident occurred when a woman from Pavagada approached the DySP’s office to lodge a complaint about a land dispute. According to reports, the senior officer allegedly lured the woman to a secluded area near the office washroom, where the misconduct took place.

The video evidence, which has gone viral, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officials.

Public and Political Backlash

The incident has drawn sharp criticism, particularly as it occurred in Tumakuru, the home district of Karnataka’s Home Minister, Dr. Parameshwara. Critics have pointed out the troubling irony of a law enforcement officer, entrusted with ensuring public safety, being accused of such behavior.

Local residents and activists have expressed outrage, questioning the safety of complainants who turn to the police for help. The incident has also sparked a broader debate on the misuse of power by officials.

Officer Missing Amid Controversy

Following the release of the video, DySP Ramachandrappa reportedly went missing. Authorities have yet to confirm his whereabouts, further fueling public anger and calls for immediate action.

Call for Accountability

The viral video has intensified demands for stricter accountability within the police force. Citizens and advocacy groups have urged the Karnataka government to take swift and decisive action to address the issue and ensure justice for the victim.

Awaiting Official Response

As of now, the Karnataka Police have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations. The lack of immediate response has added to public frustration and raised questions about the handling of misconduct cases within the department.

This incident underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms and strict oversight to prevent abuse of power by those in positions of authority. The case continues to be a flashpoint for discussions on the integrity and accountability of law enforcement.

