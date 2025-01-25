When India Decided To Become A Republic: Here’s The Historic Journey Of Constituent Assembly

With the Constitution coming into effect on January 26, 1950, India officially transitioned into a democratic republic, marking a new chapter in its history.

January 26, 1950 marks a monumental day in India’s history when the Constitution of India came into effect. However, the journey to this defining moment began years earlier, with the momentous decision to adopt a republican form of governance made by the Constituent Assembly.

When Did India Decide To Become A Republic?

India’s decision to transition from dominion status under British rule to a republic was rooted in the Indian National Congress’s 1929 declaration of Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence). On December 19, 1929, under the presidency of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress passed the Purna Swaraj resolution in Lahore, rejecting the idea of dominion status within the British Empire. The Congress then declared January 26, 1930, as Independence Day, symbolizing the vision for full sovereignty.

This vision crystallized further after India gained independence on August 15, 1947. The Government of India Act, 1935, served as the interim governing framework, but the country’s leaders sought a constitution that reflected the aspirations of an independent India. On January 26, 1950, the decision to become a republic culminated in the implementation of the Constitution.

Role Of The Constituent Assembly

The Constituent Assembly was formed under the Cabinet Mission Plan of 1946. Its first meeting was held on December 9, 1946, with Sachchidananda Sinha as the temporary chairman. After India’s partition, the Assembly’s strength reduced to 299 members, with 229 representing British Indian provinces and 70 from princely states. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was elected as the President of the Assembly, and Harendra Coomar Mookerjee as the Vice-President. Renowned legal scholar B.N. Rau was appointed as the Constitutional Advisor.

Drafting The Constitution

The Assembly undertook the monumental task of drafting the Constitution, guided by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee. The work involved five key stages:

Reports by various committees on governance and constitutional principles. Preparation of the initial draft by B.N. Rau. Presentation of a detailed draft by the Drafting Committee. Public discussions, debates, and amendments. Final adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

The Assembly spent nearly three years (2 years, 11 months, and 18 days) meticulously debating and refining the document over 165 days across 11 sessions. To honor the Purna Swaraj resolution of 1930, the Constituent Assembly chose January 26, 1950, as the date for the Constitution to come into force. This act symbolized the culmination of India’s long struggle for self-governance and the transition to a republic.

Legacy Of The Constituent Assembly

After January 26, 1950, the Constituent Assembly transitioned into India’s Provisional Parliament, functioning until the first general elections in 1952. Prominent members like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Sarojini Naidu played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s identity.

Today, Republic Day is celebrated with grandeur, commemorating the vision and determination of those who laid the foundation of a sovereign, secular, and democratic India.

