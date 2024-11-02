Where Is Anmol Bishnoi? Reports Suggest Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Is Constantly Changing Locations

Mumbai Crime Branch has now completely come into action mode regarding Anmol Bishnoi just like it was prepared for underworld don D company in the 80s. If Anmol Bishnoi comes to India, then it is believed that the most special network of Lawrence's crime syndicate will be disconnected from many countries.

America has sent him, Anmol Bishnoi has changed many locations for his crime, most of his associates are in America, from where he gets target killings done.

Where Is Anmol Bishnoi?

Apart from this, his locations have been found in Armenia, Portugal, Azerbaijan, America. Mumbai Police Crime Branch became active in search of Lawrence’s brother and B Gang’s most special associate Anmol Bishnoi in the list of most wanted criminals of the country.

Mumbai Crime Branch Police is preparing to bring Anmol to India, if sources are to be believed, then the process of bringing him to India has started. Maharashtra’s MCOCA court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi. The court documents related to this extradition are awaited, a formal proposal will also be sent to the central government regarding this proposal.

Red Corner Notice has already been issued regarding Anmol Bishnoi. From Mumbai Police Crime Branch to the country’s anti-terrorism squad NIA, in its investigation, is registering a case against Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi in Sidhu Moose Wala and other crime terror cases and investigating them. Recently, NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Anmol Bishnoi.

With Anmol Bishnoi coming to India, will Lawrence’s foreign connection and his associate henchmen be completely disconnected?

It is believed that this big extradition will cause a great loss to Lawrence. At the time of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Anmol’s location was America,

At the time of the firing incident at Salman Khan’s house, Anmol Bishnoi was in Armenia. At the time of Baba Siddiqui’s murder (according to top sources agency), Anmol may be hiding in Canada.

Mumbai Crime Branch In Action

If sources in security agency and central agencies are to be believed, Anmol Bishnoi has been changing his location after every major incident. Mumbai Crime Branch is in full action after the name of gangster Anmol Bishnoi came up in Baba Siddiqui murder case.

Mumbai Crime Branch has also filed an application for the extradition of gangster Amol Bishnoi in the court, to start the process of extradition, at present, according to top agency sources, it is known that gangster Anmol Bishnoi is in Canada. Anmol Bishnoi is constantly changing his location. Portugal, sometimes America, now Canada, if top agency sources are to be believed, then it is known that Anmol is in Canada at this time.

