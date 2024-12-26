Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Manmohan Singh’s Wife? Here’s How Former PM Met Her Life Partner For The First Time

Who Is Manmohan Singh’s Wife? Here’s How Former PM Met Her Life Partner For The First Time

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 as shared by his son-in-law Robert Vadra.  However, he later deleted the post. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after his health deteriorated.

He was taken to the hospital’s emergency department around 8 pm, though the exact cause of his hospitalization was not disclosed.

Manmohan Singh gained prominence as Finance Minister under P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government (1991–1996), where he spearheaded economic reforms that modernized India.

He later served as the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2014. Singh remained a member of the Rajya Sabha until his retirement in April of this year.

Singh married Gursharan Kaur in 1958. It is however not clear how did the former PM met his life partner.

Born on September 13, 1937, in Jalandhar, British India, Gursharan Kaur was the youngest of seven siblings in a family originally from Dhakkam village in Punjab (now in Pakistan). Her father, Sardar Chattar Singh Kohli, worked as an engineer for Burmah-Shell.

Gursharan Kaur is an accomplished kirtan singer and has performed on Jalandhar Radio. Known for her simple and dignified style, Vogue highlighted her natural elegance, noting her appearance at the 2009 G-20 summit as the only first lady with undyed hair, which she carried gracefully.

Throughout her life, Kaur has been a devoted wife and mother. She ensured her husband’s health was a priority, particularly during his recovery from open-heart surgery, offering daily prayers at the gurdwara. Even during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, she would prepare and pack his lunch herself, a tradition she continued during his time as Prime Minister.

The couple has three daughters:

Upinder Kaur, a history professor at Delhi University, is the author of several books, including Ancient Delhi and A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India.

Daman Singh, a graduate of St. Stephen’s College and the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, is the author of The Last Frontier: People and Forests in Mizoram and the novel Nine by Nine.

Amrit Singh works as a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Gursharan Kaur has lived a modest and grounded life, preserving a Maruti 800 she once drove for grocery shopping during the early years of her marriage. Her love for books is reflected in the extensive collection at the Singh residence, and her warmth and hospitality have left a lasting impression on visitors.

