Who Is Prabowo Subianto? Indonesian President Set To Be Chief Guest At India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to be the Chief Guest at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. This marks his first visit to India as president, following his swearing-in on October 20, 2024. Prabowo’s invitation reflects the close ties between India and Indonesia, which have spanned over millennia. Here’s a detailed look at the life and career of this influential leader.

Prabowo Subianto’s Early Life and Family Background

Prabowo Subianto was born on October 17, 1951, in Jakarta, Indonesia. He is the third of four children in a prominent family. His father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was a noted economist, while his mother, Dora Marie Sigar, hailed from Minahasan heritage in North Sulawesi. Prabowo’s grandfather co-founded Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), further establishing the family’s influence.

Prabowo’s early years were marked by upheaval. In 1958, his father joined the PRRI-Permesta rebellion, leading to the family’s self-exile. As a result, Prabowo’s education spanned various international schools in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. He graduated high school from the American School in London during the late 1960s.

Prabowo’s Military Training and Early Career

In 1970, Prabowo returned to Indonesia to join the Indonesian Military Academy, graduating in 1974. He began his career in the army, joining the elite special forces unit, Kopassandha. By 1976, he was deployed to East Timor, commanding his own paratrooper unit as the youngest officer to do so.

Prabowo’s military career saw him participate in critical missions. He attended advanced training in the United States at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty) in 1980 and Fort Benning (now Fort Moore) in 1985. He also trained with Germany’s GSG 9 anti-terrorism unit.

Prabowo’s Climbing the Military Ranks

Prabowo’s rise through the military ranks was rapid. In 1983, he was promoted to major and married Suharto’s daughter, Siti Hediati Hariyadi, further strengthening his political connections. By 1996, he had become a major general and the commander of Kopassus. During this time, he implemented controversial strategies in East Timor, including the formation of militias to suppress independence movements.

In 1997, Prabowo’s actions during the pro-democracy protests against Suharto’s regime led to accusations of human rights abuses. By 1998, following Suharto’s resignation, Prabowo was dismissed from the military amid allegations of abducting activists.

Prabowo’s Exile and Business Ventures

After his military career ended, Prabowo went into voluntary exile in Jordan, leveraging his close ties with King Abdullah II. He returned to Indonesia in 2001 and entered the business world, establishing the Nusantara Group, a conglomerate involved in various industries. His ventures solidified his status as a prominent businessman.

Prabowo’s Entry into Politics

Prabowo’s political career began in 2004 when he sought the presidential nomination from the Golkar Party. Though unsuccessful, he founded the Gerindra Party in 2008. In 2009, he ran as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Megawati Sukarnoputri but lost the election.

In 2014 and 2019, Prabowo contested the presidential elections but was defeated both times by Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Despite these setbacks, Prabowo joined Jokowi’s administration as defense minister, marking a significant political partnership.

His Presidency

In 2024, Prabowo’s long political journey culminated in his election as Indonesia’s president. His choice of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s son, as his running mate underscored his alliance with the outgoing president. Prabowo was sworn in on October 20, 2024, pledging to lead Indonesia toward progress and stability.

India-Indonesia Relations

Prabowo’s upcoming visit to India highlights the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations. From shared epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata to mutual cooperation in trade and geopolitics, India and Indonesia have fostered a relationship based on mutual respect and collaboration. The Republic Day celebration provides an opportunity to further strengthen these bonds.

Prabowo’s journey from a military leader to Indonesia’s president exemplifies resilience and adaptability. As he attends India’s Republic Day celebrations, his presence symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two countries.