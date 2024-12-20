Wife Cannot Seek Alimony To Equalise Husband’s Current Wealth: Supreme Court

The court also condemned the abuse of criminal charges in divorce proceedings. It directed the husband to pay Rs 12 crore as a final settlement and annulled all criminal cases filed by the wife. The justices highlighted that marriage should be viewed as a sacred relationship, not a financial transaction.

The Supreme Court of India has ruled against a wife’s claim for alimony to equalize her husband’s wealth after their divorce, emphasizing that marriage is a sacred institution, not a financial arrangement. In its judgment, the Court explained that while alimony is granted to ensure the well-being of the spouse, it cannot be used as a tool to balance out the financial disparities between partners post-separation.

Key Points of the Supreme Court’s Ruling:

Wealth Equalization Rejected: The Court made it clear that a wife cannot demand alimony to match her husband’s current financial status, particularly when the husband has achieved significant financial success after the separation. The bench noted that alimony should not be viewed as a way to maintain a spouse’s standard of living based on the other partner’s current wealth. Alimony Settlement: The estranged husband was ordered to pay a permanent alimony sum of Rs 12 crore as a final settlement, which the wife is to receive within a month. This ruling effectively closed the financial claims in the divorce proceedings. Condemnation of Misuse of Criminal Charges: The Court also addressed the growing misuse of criminal charges in matrimonial disputes. It expressed concern that accusations like rape, criminal intimidation, and cruelty were being used to extort financial settlements. The bench highlighted the serious implications of such charges, which can tarnish reputations and lead to unjust arrests, sometimes involving innocent family members of the husband. Critique of Legal Provisions: While acknowledging that certain legal provisions aim to protect women, the bench cautioned against their misuse. “These provisions are meant to empower women, not to be exploited as leverage for monetary demands,” the Court stated. Financial Disparity in Alimony Claims: The wife had argued that her estranged husband, with a net worth of Rs 5,000 crore, should provide alimony commensurate with his financial standing, referencing a large settlement he paid to his first wife. However, the Court countered that such demands for equalization are generally made when the spouse is financially well-off and questioned whether the wife would still seek similar alimony if her husband’s financial situation worsened after their divorce. Final Alimony Amount: Initially, the husband had offered Rs 8 crore as a full and final settlement. The family court had assessed the alimony amount at Rs 10 crore, which the Supreme Court upheld, adding an additional Rs 2 crore to facilitate the wife’s ability to purchase a new flat. Criminal Cases Quashed: The Supreme Court also quashed all criminal cases filed by the wife against her husband, pointing out that these cases were based on exaggerated and unfounded claims.

The Court’s Perspective on Marriage

Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Pankaj Mithal emphasized that marriage should be seen as a sacred bond, not a business transaction. The ruling sends a strong message against the growing trend of viewing alimony claims as a tool to secure financial parity rather than as a means of securing fair financial support.

The Supreme Court’s decision clarifies that alimony cannot be used as a method to equalize wealth after divorce. The Court highlighted the importance of fairness in divorce settlements while also cautioning against the misuse of criminal laws to extract financial settlements. The ruling has set a significant precedent in how alimony claims should be approached in future divorce cases.