“Wont Surrender”: High Drama As Cops Arrest Rajasthan Candidate Who Slapped Official

Meena, who was once a Congress member before running as an independent candidate, has since accused Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena of orchestrating the entire incident.

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajastha: Police arrests Naresh Meena from Samravata VIllage. Naresh Meena, independent candidate for Deoli Uniara assembly constituency by-polls in Tonk district, after he allegedly physically assaulted SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth yesterday pic.twitter.com/v8meme4qsw — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024



Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly by-election in Rajasthan, was arrested on Thursday after a dramatic standoff with the police. Meena had been on the run since he slapped an election official on camera during voting on Wednesday, a shocking incident that has sparked widespread protests.

“I Will Not Surrender,” Naresh Meena Declares Before Arrest

In a tense moment just before his capture, Meena defiantly declared, “I will not surrender,” urging his supporters to surround the police and disrupt traffic. A large police force, including senior officers and riot gear-equipped officers, was dispatched to apprehend him. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed dozens of police officers in full gear, marching down a rural road, as an anti-riot vehicle and police cars followed closely behind.

“We will approach strategically and request him to surrender without further escalating the situation,” said Vikas Sangwan, Superintendent of Police in Tonk district, in an interview with ANI.

Violent Protests Erupt After Meena’s Arrest

Meena’s arrest sparked violent protests in Samravata village, the location of the infamous ‘slap-gate’ incident. Scores of his supporters gathered, blocking a highway and setting fire to piles of straw. Additional forces were deployed to restore order, with riot gear-clad police officers working to clear the roadblock.

“There were probably supporters of Meena involved,” said Brijendra Singh Bhati, Additional SP (Tonk), adding that the situation was “under control” after clearing the blockage.

The Slap-Gate Incident: A Shocking Attack on Election Official

The viral video showing Meena slapping Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Choudhary shocked viewers across the nation. In the video, Meena is seen entering a polling booth, grabbing the SDM by the collar, and landing two slaps before being restrained by police officers.

Meena later claimed that Choudhary had tampered with votes and was working to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate. “When I asked who was forcing people to vote, they pointed to the SDM. Yes, I slapped him, but I did it because he was doing something wrong,” Meena explained.

However, police officials offered a different account. According to SP Sangwan, Meena’s assault came during a negotiation between the SDM, Tehsil officers, and people boycotting the panchayat election. “During this meeting, the independent candidate (Meena) slapped the SDM,” Sangwan said.

Escalating Violence and Arrest Attempts: Chaos Unfolds in Samravata

The slap incident quickly spiraled into larger violence. Meena’s supporters engaged in stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism in Samravata village late on Wednesday, following a failed attempt to arrest him. Police vehicles, including eight cars and over two dozen motorcycles, were set on fire during the unrest.

“Cases have been filed for obstructing government officials, fleeing police custody, and vandalizing public property,” said Ajmer Range Inspector-General Om Prakash. He confirmed that over 60 people had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Naresh Meena: Not Afraid, But Accuses Congress MP of Conspiracy

As the situation escalated, Meena, still on the run, posted a message on social media: “Main theek hu… na dare the na darenge” (I am fine… I am not scared and will never be).

Meena, who was once a Congress member before running as an independent candidate, has since accused Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena of orchestrating the entire incident. He claims Harish Meena is responsible for the cancellation of his ticket and may even be behind a plot to have him “encountered” or killed.

MUST READ: Mayoral Polls In Delhi After Major Delays; New Mayor To Serve Just 5 Months