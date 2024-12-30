Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Yamuna Illegal Mining: NGT Asks Applicant To Approach DPCC/Mining Dept First

The National Green Tribunal has instructed a petitioner to take up allegations of illegal sand mining from the Yamuna riverbed in north Delhi with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or the mining department.

Yamuna Illegal Mining: NGT Asks Applicant To Approach DPCC/Mining Dept First

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently instructed a petitioner to take up allegations of illegal sand mining from the Yamuna riverbed in north Delhi with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or the mining department.

This step is aimed at assessing the extent of the unauthorized activity and taking appropriate action.

The petition, filed by the pradhan (village chief) of Jagatpur, accused the sand mafia of extracting massive quantities of sand from the area unlawfully. It further alleged that a bund (check dam) constructed near Jagatpur and Burari villages had developed cracks due to these unauthorized activities.

What Order Says?

In its order dated December 24, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel emphasized that the complaint should first be examined by the relevant authorities to determine the “reality and extent” of the illegal operations.

“Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) permitting the applicant to file a detailed comprehensive complaint along with the relevant material to the member secretary of DPCC/ secretary of mining department, who, on receipt of the same, will get the spot inspection done and will take the due remedial and punitive action in accordance with law expeditiously,” the tribunal stated in its directive.

The NGT’s decision underscores the need for a thorough investigation by the DPCC or the mining department to address the issue. Spot inspections will help confirm the allegations and ensure that appropriate remedial measures and legal actions are implemented promptly.

The petition highlights growing concerns over illegal sand mining, which not only damages river ecosystems but also poses risks to local infrastructure. The development of cracks in the bund near Jagatpur and Burari underscores the potential dangers of unchecked mining activities.

The tribunal’s directive provides a clear path for addressing these concerns through proper channels, ensuring accountability and adherence to environmental regulations.

