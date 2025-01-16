Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Yogi Cabinet To Convene At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to meet at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, a significant event that holds cultural and spiritual importance.

Yogi Cabinet To Convene At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to meet at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, a significant event that holds cultural and spiritual importance. An official spokesperson confirmed that the date for this cabinet meeting is in the final stages of being finalized, with indications suggesting it could happen as early as next week. This gathering will mark a historic moment as the state government integrates governance with the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, which is expected to attract millions of pilgrims and visitors.

The agenda for the meeting is likely to include discussions on state development initiatives and welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the people of Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh provides a unique platform to highlight the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and cultural preservation. This event will also serve as an opportunity for the cabinet ministers to participate in the holy dip at the Sangam, a gesture symbolizing spiritual connection and reverence for the traditions associated with the Kumbh Mela.

This will be the second time that the Yogi-led cabinet meets at the Kumbh, the first being during the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh. During the 2019 meeting, significant decisions, including the construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj, were taken, showcasing the government’s focus on connectivity and development. The upcoming meeting is expected to take forward this legacy by addressing key issues and making policy decisions that align with the state’s long-term vision.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is particularly special as it is part of the 144-year cycle, making it a rare and monumental event. The government is keen to use this opportunity to enhance Uttar Pradesh’s image on a global stage while ensuring the smooth execution of the grand religious gathering. By holding the cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh, the state government aims to emphasize its dedication to integrating governance with cultural heritage, ensuring holistic growth and development for the state.

Read More : Bengaluru Firm’s ‘Fireflies’ Launched By SpaceX, Creating India’s First Private Satellite Constellation

Filed under

mahakumbh yogi adityanath

Advertisement

Also Read

Joe Biden Sounds Alarm On ‘Oligarchy’ And ‘Extreme Wealth’ In Dark Farewell Address

Joe Biden Sounds Alarm On ‘Oligarchy’ And ‘Extreme Wealth’ In Dark Farewell Address

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech Highlights

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech...

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We Should Be’

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox